Leeds United fans set Raphinha price and agree on the best replacement amid Barcelona exit rumours
Barcelona have been linked with a £29m move for Leeds United ace Raphinha. Fans have been reacting on social media:
@Jacklufc88: The fee been thrown around is totally embarrassing.
@Nate_jn: £70m or we riot.
@Philjh1975: £50m+ and it’s thank you, good luck, great memories but we knew it wouldn’t last forever!
@Harrison_Antony: £50m to Barca and I’ll drive him! As long as he doesn’t go to another Premier League team and £50m would be awesome business!
@Petestones123: £50m, with long term add-ons (Champions League, La Liga, etc). We will definitely need to see more of Summerville next season, so get some more talent in, but like-for-like might not be necessary.
@Dan_LUFC_Winter: Anything below £60m would be robbery.
@Dannnnnps: A penny less than £70m and we'll be getting well and truly mugged.
@Graeme59294043: Have a replacement already in Crysencio Summerville. A young player with huge potential. We need to keep hold of him.
@Summerville_szn: Rapha going to Barca only means one thing... Summerville time.
@HellewellJez: Time for Summerville to step up?
@Ash_LUFC_: Wouldn't mind him going to Barca either. No other premier League club gets to have him playing for them. He can go to Barca and rip it up in Spain and the Champions League. Get £60 million+ for him and I wouldn't have an issue.
@AllLoveLeeds: If we stay up and he leaves there’s no way he’s going for less than £50m (€60m) bare minimum.
@FiTinydancer: These moves always end up with an underwhelming sale value. Can't see the fee being above £40m. And there'll be tons of add-ons and conditions - would predict the up front free won't be above £25m.
@Nathanlufc1234: If Raph does go I’ll be gutted but I get it, unfortunately he’s way ahead of where we are at the moment. He shouldn’t be going for less than £60 mill though…
@LeedsUnitedLiam: If Raphinha going means we keep hold of Phillips, £50/£60m and I wouldn’t complain.
@MattyBrault: Fine with him going for the right price & as long as it's reinvested. His performances in recent months have probably softened the blow. Class player who will likely be an asset to any European side but not the world beater he's been made out to be.
@MD_Leeds: He may be our only 'world class' player but even allowing for the team's struggles he hasn't been as good this season as last & realistically we need the money to build a squad that can be secure in mid table before we can fully benefit from players like Raphinha.
@Bhickey86: As long as they get the right price. It’s the reality that we’re open to losing our best players when clubs of that calibre come in for them. I just hope we are not short changed because unless they’ve started printing their own money Barcelona aren’t flush with cash.
@ROI_LUFC: He was always leaving….stay up, get the right money and good luck to him.
@KevT0m0: It's the Leicester model they hope to follow. His sale could fund Aaronson & Minamino, maybe more depending on price, which is a step forward. I can see others out the door as well with Hjelde & Creswell.
@Allcheese1: I don't think a single Leeds fan will be surprised or begrudge the lad. Essential for our development we command the right fee though. Once that's agreed? Good luck Rapha.
