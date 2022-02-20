The 38-year-old, now a Sky Sports pundit, knows a thing or too about exploiting weaknesses in the Reds' defence.

Beckford scored the only goal during Leeds' historic 1-0 FA Cup third round victory over the Lanchashire side in January 2010.

On Sunday afternoon, Manchester United and Leeds United kicked off a Premier League game in front of a full Elland Road crowd for the first time since 2003.

Both sides played up to the fans expectations with heavy challenges and bodies-on-the-line defending.

With the scores level at the half-hour mark, Beckford suggested where the Whites could find attacking opportunities.

"I quite like [the start that Leeds have made] - there's no fear going into this game from Leeds United players," Beckford said.

Sky Sports pundit Jermaine Beckford. Pic: Alex Pantling.

"Every single one of them looks really comfortable and confident when they're kicking the ball in tight areas, tight situations.

"Something that I'm looking out for is this right wing for Leeds United, where we've got Dan James and Luke Ayling, and they're doubling up against Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw.

"Now, Jadon Sancho going forward is a very very good football player - we all know this - but defensively, I don't think he's quite up to it.

"Luke Shaw - there's been a lot of questions asked about his defensive capability, his fitness, in terms of how long he can keep on going for.

Jermaine Beckford celebrates his FA Cup third round goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Pic: Alex Livesey.

"With these two Leeds United players constantly putting pressure on the left side of Manchester United's team, it will be interesting to see how long that will last and whether Ralf Rangnick will want to do anything about switching it up a bit."