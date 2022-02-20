'All over the place' - Leeds United fans react as Whites fightback can't prevent Manchester United defeat

@Joshakers93: Great fight from the weakened side but another 4 goals shows how much we miss Kalvin Phillips. The whole system relies on him and didn’t help with Koch going off either.

@Leedsufcgram: Not a bad result, considering our current form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@Philipjones09: This defence needs seriously sorting out. Not good enough for the level, we will be playing Championship at this rate. Too many errors, mistakes, giving the ball away and poor positioning costing us massively. Can we defend set pieces and corners? Dallas was brilliant today.

@Mostlykeith: I find myself getting philosophical about relegation. That said, the players are giving everything they have. I'm gutted for them today. So much effort for no reward.

@Rhysjonnnnn: Just too poor during big moments in the game overall. 20 minutes of being off it in the first half killed us. Big fightback though. If McTominay gets sent off with 10 to go (like he undoubtedly should have) and with one goal in it, it’s a different game. On to Liverpool.

@Sub2stormy: Played as well as we could in the conditions and circumstances, not really any player to blame aside from Klich not finishing well enough and Firpo being caught out a few times. We are unlucky not get anything from this but we'll go again! In Bielsa we trust.

Stuart Dallas and Scott McTominay vie for the ball. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

@LucasCorbett7: Every single one of them boys made me proud today played with their heart on their sleeve.

@Junderwood_19: A lot of questions on Llorente & Ayling at the minute. The amount of times Struijk has bailed them both out over the past few weeks is ridiculous.

@Danginncreates: Today wasn’t that bad. It’s never a case of not trying. Just a lack of quality. Bielsa goes, nobody comes in and does better at this stage in the season. We just gotta keep showing why we’re the best fans in the world, hope we stay up and then figure it out in the summer.

@V2harris: Happy with the hunger and desire today but defensively we are all over the place. It’s costing us points every single week. You do wonder if Bielsa even bothers training the defence.

Leeds United fans in full voice at Elland Road. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

@Dlqaguy: Junior Firpo is a liability, he is the only player on the field not going at the same pace. He is weak and his passing is predictable.

@Jimjamthemonk: Another defensive nightmare. Can't win games leaking goals like 50 in all now is way too many. Can't understand Ayling at centre back. Seems such a liability at times. Can't doubt the effort but inability to see out games is worrying.

@MGB8man: They gave it a go, didn't make it easy for them. It is frustrating not to get something from the game, but I'm proud of the lads for the effort and for the goals. These games and those moments are why we worked so hard to get back here. Just got to keep going.

@GCmayhem1: I don't support Leeds because they win (though that IS in the song). I support them because I like them. Tonight was a great game in rough conditions against a much richer team, that we happened to be on the losing side of.

Luke Ayling and Mateusz Klich look dejected at full time. Pic: Laurence Grifiths.

@GeorgeD_93: Our defending is what lets us down. Can’t fault the effort after half time, and Bielsa made the right subs. Still confident of staying up, playing like we did in spells.

@Dianeford25: We didn't deserve that loss! Well done team.

@Leescott321: Great atmosphere & fight especially 2nd half but once again defensive errors cost us , just far too easy for them . We can’t keep gifting teams goals.