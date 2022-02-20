Steve Bruce protest pointless as Leeds United partied early against Manchester United

Twenty seven years ago he was the man in the middle and awarding Howard Wilkinson’s Whites an early penalty as the hosts savoured a 3-1 victory against their arch rivals on Christmas Eve.

Leeds would go on to experience a disappointing campaign in which they finished in 13th place whereas the Red Devils eventually reclaimed the Premier League title they had won in both 1994 and 1995, Sir Alex Ferguson’s team having been dethroned by Blackburn Rovers in the previous campaign.

But Christmas came early for Leeds against Fergie’s side on December 24, 1995 in what remains the third most recent victory against the arch-enemy in the league.

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Tomas Brolin gets away from a young David Beckham as Leeds United record a 3-1 victory against Manchester United back on Christmas Eve of 1995. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Allsport/Getty Images.

Leeds were handed a golden opportunity to go in front when Nicky Butt handled the ball in the area as the Red Devils looked to clear a Gary McAllister corner.

McAllister’s delivery to the edge of the box was headed goalwards by Richard Jobson and Butt then looked to stave off the attentions of David Wetherall – but in doing so cleared the call with his left hand as he jumped for the challenge.

Gallagher pointed to the spot and the furious Manchester United protests, led by Steve Bruce and Peter Schmeichel, were ignored long before the days of VAR.

In any case, there was no doubt that Butt had handled the ball and McAllister stepped up to send a clinical spot kick into the top right corner, giving Schmeichel no chance despite him diving the right way.

The Whites were heading for the perfect early Christmas present and only the frame of the goal prevented Wilkinson’s side from doubling their lead.

Carlton Palmer produced a lovely through ball for Brian Deane which caught out Paul Parker and Deane chipped the ball over the onrushing Schmeichel – only to see his effort cannon back off the crossbar.

That looked like being a pivotal moment as the Red Devils then drew level after Gary Speed lost possession when looking to make his way out of defence to the left-hand side of the Whites box.

Speed was tackled by Butt as he looked to move past the Red Devils midfielder and Butt took one touch to set himself before sending in a low cross from which Andy Cole applied a neat first-time finish to beat keeper Mark Beeney.

Speed then went close to atoning for his error, producing a fine run to the edge of the box and unleashing a rising shot which clipped the outside of the right-hand post before flying into the side-netting and wide.

Back at the other end, to a chorus of boos, Eric Cantona sent in a cross which Leeds eventually cleared – and seconds later the Whites were in front.

Gary Kelly’s punt forward was flicked on by Thomas Brolin and Parker completely missed his attempts to clear, giving Tony Yeboah the opportunity for a race against the remaining Red Devils defence.

Dennis Irwin was leading the cover but Yeboah made his way to the edge of the area and turned the left-back before again being confronted by an onrushing Schmeichel.

The striker was then able to lift the ball over the Dane and into the back of the net to send Elland Road wild.

Parker looked to the skies in despair and this time there was no Red Devils comeback and the Whites bagged a third in the second half.

Cole was penalised for bringing down Jobson towards the left touchline and Leeds calmly worked the ball to the opposite side of the pitch.

Brolin and Palmer combined with a give and go and Brolin resisted any temptation to shoot and instead sent in a floated cross which Deane headed into the right-hand corner of the net from six yards out.

A Christmas Eve to remember, and one that felt like Christmas Day.