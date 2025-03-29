Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ethan Ampadu has paid a classy tribute to never forgotten Leeds United fans.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has paid a classy tribute to never forgotten Leeds United supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, 25 years on from their murder in Istanbul.

Leeds are coming together to remember the pair affectionately known amongst the fanbase as 'Chris and Kev', at Saturday afternoon’s Championship hosting of Swansea City.

Writing in his captain’s column of Saturday’s matchday programme, Ampadu said: “As a squad, we all know how important the fanbase is to this football club.

“We will always remember Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, who were devastatingly taken from us on 5 April 2000.

“As a captain, I want to continue sending love and support from the team to the friends and families of Chris and Kev.

“They will never be forgotten.”