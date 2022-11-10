Four years have passed which means the next iteration of the world’s biggest international football competition is just around the corner. The World Cup in 2022 will see 32 teams compete to etch their name on the famous trophy, one of them being England.

It will be hosted in Qatar, which will see the arrival of thousands of England fans and marks the first time that the tournament is held in a middle-eastern country. The World Cup will commence on November 20 when the first game between the hosts and Ecuador will kick off.

But when it comes to Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions, who officially revealed their squad on Thursday (November 10) five years on from his first announcement, they will be hoping to continue their international success that saw them finish runners-up to Italy in the Euros 2020. England fans had their hearts in their mouths when their Italian counterparts left Wembley Stadium as victors by 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

With one World Cup title already to their name, despite the 1966 triumph over West Germany now turning into an even more distant memory, England will be hoping that they can finally take advantage of what many regard as the country’s ‘golden generation’. To do so, they must first topple the challenge of Group B, which consists of Wales, Iran and the USA.

Here is everything you need to know about the England national team’s full fixture list for the Qatar World Cup in 2022. As well as the UK kick off times for each of the Three Lions’ games.

England Qatar World Cup 2022 full fixture list and kick off times

Group B fixtures

England vs Iran - November 21 at 1pm

England vs USA - November 25 at 7pm

England vs Wales - November 29 at 7pm

If England finish first in Group B

Second Round - December 4 at 7pm

Quarter-Final - December 10 at 7pm

Semi-Final - December 14 at 7pm

If England finish second in Group B

Second Round - December 3 at 3pm

Quarter-Final - December 9 at 7pm

Semi-Final - December 13 at 7pm

Other Qatar World Cup 2022 fixtures