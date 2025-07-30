Double podiums for Scarborough racer Ben Tolliday

Ben Tolliday was racing at Round 5 of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at the weekend. Racing his Triumph 765 in the Quattro Group Supersport class. With a win on Saturday in class and a P3 on Sunday.

Here's Ben's race report from the weekend.

Throughout qualifying on Saturday we were still struggling with the temperature of the bike, so had to pull in after only a few laps and only really 1 decent lap.

Race 1 (Sprint Race) Saturday.

Ben battles away at the weekend races at Brands Hatch. Photo: Colin Port Images

I finished P1 in Supersport Cup class! Mega battle with Keo Walker for the win today it was literally a photo finish on the line. It rained just before we were set to go out and it was a tough choice to go full wet tyres or an intermediate rear. I went full wets and it paid off.

Such a good battle all the way through and with how the weekend started, this just helped us as a team so much confidence wise.

Feature Race (Sunday) P3 in Cup class.

After the elation of yesterday, P3 feels a little sore it was either gamble with an intermediate rear or go full wets. Went with what I felt was safest with full wets and had a lack of grip when it dried out BUT, I have to be happy with what we've managed to actually come away with this weekend. Yes we've had our issues with the bike (that we think we know what it actually is as it was still playing up in that last race), but actually came away with a new personal best lap, and solid points.

Ben on the gas at Clark Curve, Brands Hatch. Phot: Colin Port Images

Summing up Ben said: "If someone had told me before we arrived at Brands Hatch that I'd come away with a P1 and a P3, I'd have snapped their hand off. Genuinely cannot describe how happy I am to have come away with the results we did having had such bad luck there pretty much every time we've been.

"Another win the bag and valuable points scored in the championship."

Next up is the Thruxton Circuit over the weekend of 8th-10th of August.