Where to see the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 in Leeds

The full race timings for this year’s Leeds leg of the Tour de Yorkshire have been confirmed.

This year the race begins in Doncaster on Thursday, May 3 before coming through from Halifax to Leeds on Sunday, May 5 for its grand finale in the city centre.

With only one month until the race begins, here is exactly when and where you can watch the race in Leeds.

12.35pm - The Piece Hall in Halifax

The stage 4 men’s race will begin at 12.35 in The Piece Hall in Halifax town centre.

1.11pm - Haworth

The riders will head up the cobbled Main Street in Haworth at 1.11pm

1.21pm - Côte de Goose Eye

This will be the first of six climbs at 1.21pm

1.35pm - Skipton

The riders will ride through Skipton at 1.35pm

1.39pm - Barden Moor

The riders will enter the Dales and tackle the second climb at 1.39pm

2.17pm - Kilnsey Crag

The first intermediate sprint of the stage is at 2.17pm

2.31pm - Côte de Park Rash

At 2.31pm the third climb will ride through.

3.23pm - Masham

Riders will go through Masham at 3.23pm

4.05pm - Nidderdale

The fourth climb up the Côte de Greenhow Hill will be at 4.05pm.

4.39pm - Otley

The riders will ride through Otley at 4.39pm

4.45pm - Otley Chevin

The fifth climb is the Otley Chevin at 4.45pm

4.53pm - Cookridge, Leeds

The race enters Leeds as it nears the finish line, riding through Cookridge at 4.53pm.

4.58pm - Tinshill, Leeds

The second intermediate sprint will go through Tinshill, Leeds at 4.59pm.

5pm - Ireland Wood, Leeds

The riders will go through the Ireland Wood area of Leeds at 5pm.

5.17pm - The Headrow

The riders will pass through the finish line on The Headrow in Leeds City Centre at 5.17pm.