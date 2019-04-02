Where to see the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 in Leeds

The full race timings for this year’s Leeds leg of the Tour de Yorkshire have been confirmed.
This year the race begins in Doncaster on Thursday, May 3 before coming through from Halifax to Leeds on Sunday, May 5 for its grand finale in the city centre.
With only one month until the race begins, here is exactly when and where you can watch the race in Leeds.
12.35pm - The Piece Hall in Halifax
The stage 4 men’s race will begin at 12.35 in The Piece Hall in Halifax town centre.
1.11pm - Haworth
The riders will head up the cobbled Main Street in Haworth at 1.11pm
1.21pm - Côte de Goose Eye
This will be the first of six climbs at 1.21pm
1.35pm - Skipton
The riders will ride through Skipton at 1.35pm
-> Teenagers arrested after middle-aged couple stabbed in Mabgate area of Leeds
1.39pm - Barden Moor
The riders will enter the Dales and tackle the second climb at 1.39pm
2.17pm - Kilnsey Crag
The first intermediate sprint of the stage is at 2.17pm
2.31pm - Côte de Park Rash
At 2.31pm the third climb will ride through.
3.23pm - Masham
Riders will go through Masham at 3.23pm
4.05pm - Nidderdale
The fourth climb up the Côte de Greenhow Hill will be at 4.05pm.
4.39pm - Otley
The riders will ride through Otley at 4.39pm
-> Wetherspoons Three Hulats pub in Chapel Allerton to close through summer for £1.2million facelift
4.45pm - Otley Chevin
The fifth climb is the Otley Chevin at 4.45pm
4.53pm - Cookridge, Leeds
The race enters Leeds as it nears the finish line, riding through Cookridge at 4.53pm.
4.58pm - Tinshill, Leeds
The second intermediate sprint will go through Tinshill, Leeds at 4.59pm.
5pm - Ireland Wood, Leeds
The riders will go through the Ireland Wood area of Leeds at 5pm.
5.17pm - The Headrow
The riders will pass through the finish line on The Headrow in Leeds City Centre at 5.17pm.