Teenagers arrested after middle-aged couple stabbed in Mabgate area of Leeds

Have your say

A group of teenagers - including a 15-year-old girl - have been arrested after a man and woman were attacked with knives in the city centre.

The assault happened shortly after midnight on Sunday on Mabgate.

A couple, aged 52 and 47, were assaulted by the gang and stabbed.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"The suspects fled the scene but five males aged 15, 16, 17, 18 and 20 and one 15-year-old girl, were located by police and arrested in connection with the incident.

"A 20-year-old man has since been released under investigation, all others remain in police custody at this time.

"The victims are still in hospital receiving treatment for serious but not believed to be life-threatening injuries.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident."

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190165569 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.