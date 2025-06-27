Last chance to secure early bird tickets to see the Northern Superchargers this summer

The Northern Superchargers are gearing up for another thrilling summer of world-class cricket and unforgettable entertainment as The Hundred returns to Headingley this August with four unmissable matchdays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Early Bird window closing on July 1st, fans have less than a week to secure tickets now and make the most out of the discounted pricing. Each fixture offers back-to-back men’s and women’s games, alongside a vibrant mix of live sport, family-friendly fun, and headline music acts – with DJs and live performers at every matchday.

This year is set to be one of the most exciting yet with an array of homegrown Yorkshire talent taking centre stage to deliver showstopping performances. York-based indie rock band Glass Caves will be the first act to take the Headingley stage by storm on 7th August, followed by Harrogate-born pop artist Litany, and Wakefield’s Oliver Pinder - before Leeds-based multi-instrumentalist Spielman closes the series on 26th August when the Superchargers take on Manchester Originals.

This year’s Headingley fixtures include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last chance to secure early bird tickets at the cheapest possible price

Thursday 7th August vs Welsh Fire – The action begins against last year’s women’s runners-ups and men’s sixth-placed sides. The opener promises to be an unmissable night, with enhanced entertainment to welcome fans back to Headingley in style.

Friday 15th August vs Birmingham Phoenix – A chance for the men’s team to avenge last season’s loss, and the women’s team to build on their emphatic 61-run win.

Saturday 23rd August vs Oval Invincibles – A major test against the competition’s most successful side. The Invincibles women and men have each won The Hundred twice, with the men chasing a third consecutive title in 2025, so expect an intense battle!

Tuesday 26th August vs Manchester Originals – A fierce derby clash with local pride on the line to close out the home campaign. The Superchargers men will look to replicate last year’s win in Manchester, while the women aim to overturn a narrow defeat.

The 2025 Superchargers squads include returning fan favourites Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, Kate Cross, and Davina Perrin, bringing a mix of star power and experience to the side.

Kate Cross said: "Every year The Hundred gets bigger and better. We’ve got a great group of players, and we love playing in front of the Leeds crowd. It’s proper entertainment and something the whole family can enjoy."

Early bird tickets are now available at discounted prices through thehundred.comand offer great value for money. Fans must log in or create an account to access the priority window, which is open until July 1st.

Ticket prices start from £18 for adults, £5 for under-16s, and infants (0–3 years) go free.