Leeds Olympic boxer Nicola Adams welcomes newborn baby boy with girlfriend Ella Baig

The couple, who have been together four years, are expecting a baby boy after their fourth round of IVF, having started their fertility treatment in 2019.

The 39-year-old boxing Olympic gold medallist told Vogue magazine that her girlfriend Ms Baig, 22, had suffered a miscarriage and two failed IVF attempts before finding out she was pregnant.

Nicola Adams revealed on Instagram the exciting news that their newborn baby boy had arrived. Picture: PA.

They previously shared news of the pregnancy on Twitter with a picture of their ultrasound.

Ms Adams said: “We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding.

“After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we’re going to be parents! We’re so excited to share this magical journey with you all, the ups, the downs, everything in between. Welcome to the world little one.”

In April 2022, they created an Instagram profile dedicated to their son called @babyadamsadventures which already boasts over 1.5k followers.

“We are so excited to announce to the world that @babyadamsadventures has arrived," she posted.