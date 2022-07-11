Leeds has basked in temperatures up to 28 and 29C over the weekend amid a UK-wide heatwave, according to the Met Office.

Today, forecasters expect temperatures in Leeds to reach a maximum of 30C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures in Leeds could hit 30C today, according to the Met Office.

By contrast, Los Angeles, California, on the west coast of America, will see maximum temperatures of 25C today.

Met Office forecast for Leeds Monday

Monday, dry and very warm or hot with sunny spells.

Day: Any isolated shallow fog patches at dawn will rapidly clear. A dry and very warm to hot day to follow with long spells of sometimes hazy sunshine, and generally light winds. Maximum temperature 30C.

Tonight: Staying dry overnight with some clear spells, although there will be increasing amounts of higher level cloud. Temperatures remaining warm, perhaps uncomfortably so. Minimum temperature 18C.

Hour by hour weather forecast for Monday

11am: Sunny 24C

12pm: Cloudy 27C

1pm: Sunny intervals 27C

2pm: Cloudy 28C

3pm: Cloudy 28C

4pm: Cloudy 29C

5pm: Sunny intervals 29C

6pm: Sunny intervals 29C

7pm: Sunny intervals 28C

8pm: Cloudy 27C

9pm: Cloudy 26C

10pm: Cloudy 25C