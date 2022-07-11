Leeds has basked in temperatures up to 28 and 29C over the weekend amid a UK-wide heatwave, according to the Met Office.
Read More
Today, forecasters expect temperatures in Leeds to reach a maximum of 30C.
By contrast, Los Angeles, California, on the west coast of America, will see maximum temperatures of 25C today.
Met Office forecast for Leeds Monday
Monday, dry and very warm or hot with sunny spells.
Day: Any isolated shallow fog patches at dawn will rapidly clear. A dry and very warm to hot day to follow with long spells of sometimes hazy sunshine, and generally light winds. Maximum temperature 30C.
Tonight: Staying dry overnight with some clear spells, although there will be increasing amounts of higher level cloud. Temperatures remaining warm, perhaps uncomfortably so. Minimum temperature 18C.
Hour by hour weather forecast for Monday
11am: Sunny 24C
12pm: Cloudy 27C
1pm: Sunny intervals 27C
2pm: Cloudy 28C
3pm: Cloudy 28C
4pm: Cloudy 29C
5pm: Sunny intervals 29C
6pm: Sunny intervals 29C
7pm: Sunny intervals 28C
8pm: Cloudy 27C
9pm: Cloudy 26C
10pm: Cloudy 25C
11pm: Cloudy 24C