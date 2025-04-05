Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bowls players in Leeds will see season ticket fees double after councillors voted to press ahead with a shake-up of crown green provision.

Fears were raised of elderly people and families being priced out of the sport after the move was proposed by Leeds City Council.

The Labour-controlled authority, which must slash more than £100m from this year’s budget, first planned to close 30 greens.

But the council decided to go ahead with alternative proposals designed to keep more greens open.

It means an adult season ticket will rise from £45 to £90. Clubs will also be required to cover their own electricity and water bills.

Gildersome Crown Green Bowling Club. Diane Hales, Frank Tempest, Harvey Lockwood, and Frank Hales. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Opposition councillors asked the council’s Environment, Housing and Communities scrutiny board to refer the revised proposals for reconsideration.

Wayne Dixon, Social Democratic Party councillor for Middleton Park, said it could see more greens closed down than originally planned.

Speaking in a debate at Leeds Civic Hall on Wednesday, he said: “Hopefully I’m wrong. But that is my gut feeling.”

Morley Borough Independents member Robert Finnigan said increased fees would hit elderly people already paying more for council tax and household bills.

He said: “It disproportionately impacts on elderly people. There are alternatives that this board can consider.”

Gildersome Crown Green Bowling Club members Graham Gaunt and Harvey Lockwood, checking the distance of each bowling ball to the jack. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Laura Fulleylove, representing Harehills Park Bowling Club, said a family of four would now pay £270 per season.

She said: “Are families really going to be able to afford that at this time?

“Absolutely not. We are going to decimate this sport because there’s going to be no grass roots available.”

Bowlers in Woodlesford previously described the plans as “pensioner bashing”.

The revised plan would see a £140,000 saving, planned for 2025/26, spread over two financial years.

Season ticket fees would be doubled and by the end of 2025, clubs would be required to have a minimum of 20 paying adult members.

Labour’s Mohammed Rafique, executive member for environment, said Leeds had one of the best crown green provisions in the country.

He said: “I’m confident that following the consultation and the work we are doing, that will still be the case.”

In a majority vote, scrutiny board members released the revised crown green proposals for implementation.