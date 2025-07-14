A 24 Hour Padel-a-thon - The first in the UK

By Andrew Lofthouse
Contributor
Published 14th Jul 2025, 16:54 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
A a unique and ambitious fundraising event taking place at Play Padel Sheffield this September ! From 6pm on Friday 19th September to 6pm on Saturday 20th September, four friends – Dan McKie, Rob Mitchell, James Travis, and Andrew Lofthouse - will take on a 24-hour padel marathon (Padelthon) at Play Padel Sheffield, raising vital funds for Weston Park Cancer Charity.

This is, we believe a FIRST of it's kind and a celebration of Sheffield with major Sheffield business sponsors such as Redbrik, B and B Ltd, Concept Wealth and The Northern Wine Guy.

They will also be sponsored by Arden Winch for the apparel used and Paesani will be a pizza sponsor too!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each of them be on court for a minimum of 12 hours, and throughout the day and night, members of the community, supporters, and sponsors will be donating and paying to jump on court alongside them – helping to power them through and raise as much money as possible.

24hr Padel-a-thonplaceholder image
24hr Padel-a-thon

We’re asking the local press for as much publicity as possible in the lead-up to the event and would love for you to join us in celebrating this effort. You're more than welcome to attend during the event, and also for a relaxed friends and family celebration with drinks and pizza on Saturday evening from 6pm onwards.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice