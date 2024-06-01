1. The Templar Hotel
The Templar Hotel is a delightfully old-fashioned, Grade-II listed pub in Leeds city centre. And this year, the pub will be showing every single match of the Euros. Bookings recommended but walk-ins welcome. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. BOX
BOX, which has two sites in Leeds including one in the city centre and one in Headingley, is another fantastic spot to watch the Euros this year and get all of the action, live from Germany. It has 33 HD televisions at its Headingley site - so you never miss any of the action. Photo: BOX/Google
3. The Original Oak
The Original Oak, in Headingley, is a Leeds-favourite for a number of its features including its huge beer garden. Enjoy its delicious pub food and drinks while cheering on your team at the Original Oak. Photo: National World
4. The Dry Dock
Located in Woodhouse Lane is another fantastic Leeds pub. This year, the Dry Dock has a range of offers from 40p wings to discounted bottomless brunch and many new food specials curated for just the Euros. Photo: National World
5. The Merchant
The Merchant, in the Merrion Centre, will also be showing all the Euros 2024 matches this year. It promises "an electrifying atmosphere, and incredible food and drink deals". Photo: Frank Pratt/Google
6. Scarbrough Hotel
The Scarbrough Hotel, in Bishopgate Street, is another great place to visit to get your fix of European football. It is offering classic pub food and a range of drinks packages. Photo: James Hardisty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.