14 of the best Leeds pubs and bars to watch the Euros 2024 including Original Oak and BrewDog

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 1st Jun 2024, 11:30 BST

The season of European football is just around the corner.

And to make sure you never miss any of the action, we have rounded up 14 of the best pubs and bars in Leeds to watch every match from June 14 and onwards. Get more stories like this, as well as a headline round-up and all of the breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails From special menu items and good value for money drink packages to beer gardens, there is something for everyone on this list.

The Templar Hotel is a delightfully old-fashioned, Grade-II listed pub in Leeds city centre. And this year, the pub will be showing every single match of the Euros. Bookings recommended but walk-ins welcome.

1. The Templar Hotel

The Templar Hotel is a delightfully old-fashioned, Grade-II listed pub in Leeds city centre. And this year, the pub will be showing every single match of the Euros. Bookings recommended but walk-ins welcome. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
BOX, which has two sites in Leeds including one in the city centre and one in Headingley, is another fantastic spot to watch the Euros this year and get all of the action, live from Germany. It has 33 HD televisions at its Headingley site - so you never miss any of the action.

2. BOX

BOX, which has two sites in Leeds including one in the city centre and one in Headingley, is another fantastic spot to watch the Euros this year and get all of the action, live from Germany. It has 33 HD televisions at its Headingley site - so you never miss any of the action. Photo: BOX/Google

Photo Sales
The Original Oak, in Headingley, is a Leeds-favourite for a number of its features including its huge beer garden. Enjoy its delicious pub food and drinks while cheering on your team at the Original Oak.

3. The Original Oak

The Original Oak, in Headingley, is a Leeds-favourite for a number of its features including its huge beer garden. Enjoy its delicious pub food and drinks while cheering on your team at the Original Oak. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Located in Woodhouse Lane is another fantastic Leeds pub. This year, the Dry Dock has a range of offers from 40p wings to discounted bottomless brunch and many new food specials curated for just the Euros.

4. The Dry Dock

Located in Woodhouse Lane is another fantastic Leeds pub. This year, the Dry Dock has a range of offers from 40p wings to discounted bottomless brunch and many new food specials curated for just the Euros. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Merchant, in the Merrion Centre, will also be showing all the Euros 2024 matches this year. It promises "an electrifying atmosphere, and incredible food and drink deals".

5. The Merchant

The Merchant, in the Merrion Centre, will also be showing all the Euros 2024 matches this year. It promises "an electrifying atmosphere, and incredible food and drink deals". Photo: Frank Pratt/Google

Photo Sales
The Scarbrough Hotel, in Bishopgate Street, is another great place to visit to get your fix of European football. It is offering classic pub food and a range of drinks packages.

6. Scarbrough Hotel

The Scarbrough Hotel, in Bishopgate Street, is another great place to visit to get your fix of European football. It is offering classic pub food and a range of drinks packages. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PubsLeedsBarsBrewdog

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.