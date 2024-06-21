18 dramatic photos take you around Yorkshire in 1993

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 21st Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

These dramatic photos showcase a year in the life of Yorkshire in the early 1990s.

1993 will be a 12 months which will live long in the memory of a generation of people, after a massive landslide caused a Yorkshire hotel to fall into the sea. Guests were asked to settle bills as they were evacuated after huge cracks appeared in rooms. It was also a year which saw a city’s most notorious experiment in high rise design comes to a dramatic end. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting the year in photos with other locations including York, Huddersfield, Leeds, Keighley, Harrogate and the Yorkshire Dales also in focus. READ MORE: 18 of the best photos take you around Yorkshire in the mid 1950s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Scarborough

A scene of devastation at the Holbeck Hall Hotel in June 1993 after it collapsed 150ft down a cliff face to the beach below. | PAPhoto: PA

2. Sheffield

The city's most notorious experiment in high rise design came to a dramatic end in June 1993 as demolition experts exploded the final derelict block. The award winning Hyde Park flats complex, completed in 1965, was widely regarded as the vanguard of British municipal architecture. But the vision of a village in the sky turned into a nightmare for hundreds of families on the estate, who christened it Alcatraz after the infamous American prison. | YPNPhoto: YPN

3. Harrogate

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? The Pullman Dining Carriage at Pannal. Pictured in May 1993. | YPNPhoto: YPN

4. Settle

Thge wonder of the Ribblehead Viaduct pictured in August 1993. | YPNPhoto: YPN

5. Sheffield

The launch of the South Yorkshire Railway Founders' Club at the South Yorkshire Railway, Meadowhall, in January 1993. There were 45 preserved locomotives a the site, owned by the society and individuals. The line was buil tin 1847 and was used by passengers until 1958. | YPNPhoto: YPN

6. York

Inside York Carriage Works in February 1993. | YPNPhoto: YPN

