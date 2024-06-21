1993 will be a 12 months which will live long in the memory of a generation of people, after a massive landslide caused a Yorkshire hotel to fall into the sea. Guests were asked to settle bills as they were evacuated after huge cracks appeared in rooms. It was also a year which saw a city’s most notorious experiment in high rise design comes to a dramatic end. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting the year in photos with other locations including York, Huddersfield, Leeds, Keighley, Harrogate and the Yorkshire Dales also in focus. READ MORE: 18 of the best photos take you around Yorkshire in the mid 1950s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
18 dramatic photos take you around Yorkshire in 1993
These dramatic photos showcase a year in the life of Yorkshire in the early 1990s.
