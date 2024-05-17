18 of the best photos take you around Yorkshire in the mid 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 17th May 2024, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year in the life of God’s own county in the mid-1950s.

They turn the spotlight on 1954, a 12 months which saw the end of food rationing after more than 14 years. The photo gems., plucked from the YEP archive, bring into focus a range of landmarks to showcase the wonder and beauty of God’s own county. Locations in focus include the Yorkshire Dales, Scarborough, Bridlington and Filey on the coast as well as Beverley, Settle, Leeds, Bradford, York. and Harrogate READ MORE: 18 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1980 YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for a free monthly email digest of nostalgia

The wonder of Aysgarth Falls in October 1954.

1. Yorkshire Dales

The wonder of Aysgarth Falls in October 1954.

Photo Sales
A busy beach on the resort's south side pictured in June 1954.

2. Bridlington

A busy beach on the resort's south side pictured in June 1954. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
An aerial view of the town from January 1954.

3. Settle

An aerial view of the town from January 1954. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The first electric train pulls into Victoria Station in September 1954. The black and red locomotive No.27000 was driven by Frank Laming.

4. Sheffield

The first electric train pulls into Victoria Station in September 1954. The black and red locomotive No.27000 was driven by Frank Laming. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
An aerial view of the market town in January 1954.

5. Helmsley

An aerial view of the market town in January 1954. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Food rationing ended after 14 years in July 1954. This is how your YEP reported the news.

6. Leeds

Food rationing ended after 14 years in July 1954. This is how your YEP reported the news. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireWest YorkshireNorth YorkshireScarboroughBridlingtonFileyYorkYorkshire DalesHarrogate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.