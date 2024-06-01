21 of the best photos take you back to Yorkshire in 1983

These gorgeous photo memories celebrate a year in the life of God’s own county in the early 1980s.

The photos turn back the clock to 1983 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the 12 months. Locations in focus include York, Bradford, Knaresborough, Harrogate, Barnsley and Sheffield as well as the wonder of the Yorkshire Dales. READ MORE: 17 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1981 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

Last of the Summer Wine. Bill Owen as Compo and Kathy Staff as Nora Batty pose for a photo in May 1983.

1. Holmfirth

Last of the Summer Wine. Bill Owen as Compo and Kathy Staff as Nora Batty pose for a photo in May 1983. Photo: YPN

Favourite brass band tunes enjoyed new treatment in the hands of guest conducters in August 1983. The 27-piece Ryburn and Blackburn Valley Band invited people to conduct them at the Bridge Inn for 50p a time to raise money for their instruments fund. One guest was four-month-old Robert Austin, left, who found a perch in Herbert Firth's E-flat bass.

2. Ripponden

Favourite brass band tunes enjoyed new treatment in the hands of guest conducters in August 1983. The 27-piece Ryburn and Blackburn Valley Band invited people to conduct them at the Bridge Inn for 50p a time to raise money for their instruments fund. One guest was four-month-old Robert Austin, left, who found a perch in Herbert Firth's E-flat bass. Photo: YPN

Crowds at the Cutlers Hall for the visit of Margaret Thatcher in April 1983.

3. Sheffield

Crowds at the Cutlers Hall for the visit of Margaret Thatcher in April 1983. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Inside tailoring firm G. Dunkley and Son in September 1983.

4. Hebden Bridge

Inside tailoring firm G. Dunkley and Son in September 1983. Photo: YPN

Caravan blown from its standing in a field off Headlands Road in September 1983.

5. Ossett

Caravan blown from its standing in a field off Headlands Road in September 1983. Photo: YPN

All hands reach for the Cup as Featherstone Rovers players are mobbed by fans in May 1983.

6. Featherstone

All hands reach for the Cup as Featherstone Rovers players are mobbed by fans in May 1983. Photo: YPN

