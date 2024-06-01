The photos turn back the clock to 1983 and showcase the stories which were making the news around the county during the 12 months. Locations in focus include York, Bradford, Knaresborough, Harrogate, Barnsley and Sheffield as well as the wonder of the Yorkshire Dales. READ MORE: 17 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1981 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia