1. Holmfirth
Last of the Summer Wine. Bill Owen as Compo and Kathy Staff as Nora Batty pose for a photo in May 1983. Photo: YPN
2. Ripponden
Favourite brass band tunes enjoyed new treatment in the hands of guest conducters in August 1983. The 27-piece Ryburn and Blackburn Valley Band invited people to conduct them at the Bridge Inn for 50p a time to raise money for their instruments fund. One guest was four-month-old Robert Austin, left, who found a perch in Herbert Firth's E-flat bass. Photo: YPN
3. Sheffield
Crowds at the Cutlers Hall for the visit of Margaret Thatcher in April 1983. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Hebden Bridge
Inside tailoring firm G. Dunkley and Son in September 1983. Photo: YPN
5. Ossett
Caravan blown from its standing in a field off Headlands Road in September 1983. Photo: YPN
6. Featherstone
All hands reach for the Cup as Featherstone Rovers players are mobbed by fans in May 1983. Photo: YPN
