19 of the best photos take you back to Yorkshire in 1974

1. Bingley
Thousands gathered in March 1974 to watch the barge Wye as she marked the 200th anniversary of the construction of the Five Rise locks. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Hebden Bridge
Testing a new type of stretcher at Heptonstall Quarry in August 1974 for lowering injured climbers from high crags. Firmly trussed up in the stretcher is Douglas Brill, Calder Valley Moorland Rescue team leader. Above him dangles Clive Green, who is guiding the stretcher down the 120ft. face of the quarry. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Normanton
Arthur Butler served his last customer in his little butcher's shop in Normanton High Street in January 1974. He took over the shop from his father in 1940. "I have not had a holiday since 1945," he said. "And maybe now I will be able to catch up on some time off." | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Pateley Bridge
March 1974 and a sub-postmaster at Summerbridge had been commissioned by the Post Office to paint five Yorkshire scenes for a special issue of post cards for tourists. Ernest Taylor has been painting for about 50 years and the Post Office commision followed after he had done two paintings for the Post Office Savings Bank. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Wakefield
The latest addition to David Kerr's collection of veteran and vintage vehicles in July 1974 was this 44-year-old fire engine, an Albion LB41, with Merryweather body, in perfect working order.
| YPN Photo: YPN
6. Ackworth
A phonograph was on display at an exhibition being held at the Brown Cow Hotel in September 1974 to give an idea of long ago life in the village. Listening to its music are Diane Ward, on left, Christine Barnard, and Andrea Lamprey all in period costume. | YPN Photo: YPN
