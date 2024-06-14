19 of the best photos take you back to Yorkshire in 1974

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 14th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photo memories chart a year in the life of Yorkshire in the mid 1970s.

The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrate the wonder of God’s own county in 1974, a 12 months which featured a much-loved landmark celebrating its 200th anniversary. Locations in focus include Bradford, Haworth, Halifax and Wakefield as well as Bridlington and Flamborough on the east coast and Kilnsey Show in the Yorkshire Dales. READ MORE: 24 photo gems take you around Yorkshire in 1973 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

Thousands gathered in March 1974 to watch the barge Wye as she marked the 200th anniversary of the construction of the Five Rise locks.

1. Bingley

Thousands gathered in March 1974 to watch the barge Wye as she marked the 200th anniversary of the construction of the Five Rise locks. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Testing a new type of stretcher at Heptonstall Quarry in August 1974 for lowering injured climbers from high crags. Firmly trussed up in the stretcher is Douglas Brill, Calder Valley Moorland Rescue team leader. Above him dangles Clive Green, who is guiding the stretcher down the 120ft. face of the quarry.

2. Hebden Bridge

Testing a new type of stretcher at Heptonstall Quarry in August 1974 for lowering injured climbers from high crags. Firmly trussed up in the stretcher is Douglas Brill, Calder Valley Moorland Rescue team leader. Above him dangles Clive Green, who is guiding the stretcher down the 120ft. face of the quarry. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Arthur Butler served his last customer in his little butcher's shop in Normanton High Street in January 1974. He took over the shop from his father in 1940. "I have not had a holiday since 1945," he said. "And maybe now I will be able to catch up on some time off."

3. Normanton

Arthur Butler served his last customer in his little butcher's shop in Normanton High Street in January 1974. He took over the shop from his father in 1940. "I have not had a holiday since 1945," he said. "And maybe now I will be able to catch up on some time off." | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
March 1974 and a sub-postmaster at Summerbridge had been commissioned by the Post Office to paint five Yorkshire scenes for a special issue of post cards for tourists. Ernest Taylor has been painting for about 50 years and the Post Office commision followed after he had done two paintings for the Post Office Savings Bank.

4. Pateley Bridge

March 1974 and a sub-postmaster at Summerbridge had been commissioned by the Post Office to paint five Yorkshire scenes for a special issue of post cards for tourists. Ernest Taylor has been painting for about 50 years and the Post Office commision followed after he had done two paintings for the Post Office Savings Bank. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The latest addition to David Kerr's collection of veteran and vintage vehicles in July 1974 was this 44-year-old fire engine, an Albion LB41, with Merryweather body, in perfect working order.

5. Wakefield

The latest addition to David Kerr's collection of veteran and vintage vehicles in July 1974 was this 44-year-old fire engine, an Albion LB41, with Merryweather body, in perfect working order. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
A phonograph was on display at an exhibition being held at the Brown Cow Hotel in September 1974 to give an idea of long ago life in the village. Listening to its music are Diane Ward, on left, Christine Barnard, and Andrea Lamprey all in period costume.

6. Ackworth

A phonograph was on display at an exhibition being held at the Brown Cow Hotel in September 1974 to give an idea of long ago life in the village. Listening to its music are Diane Ward, on left, Christine Barnard, and Andrea Lamprey all in period costume. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireEast YorkshireWest YorkshireSouth YorkshireNorth YorkshireHarrogate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.