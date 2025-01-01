Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Otley, Guiseley and Yeadon

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in Otley, Guiseley and Yeadon.

They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in the three consecutive postcodes of LS19, LS20 and LS21. This gallery features more than a dozen pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Rag & Louse was on Kirk Lane. This pub was previously known as The Oddfellows and has now been converted to residential use.

Do you remember The Drop on Town Street? It has now been demolished and replaced with flats.

The Woolpack on Bondgate. It was originally known as the Fox and Hounds, then the Kings Arms before being renamed the Woolpack. It closed in 2009.

Looking from Manor Square towards Kirkgate on a busy market day, with many shoppers and horses and carts on the streets. On the left is Bluebell Hotel which closed in 1928.

The New Inn public house is the centre of this photo from circa November or December 1976. It was closed down in 1988 when its owners Tetley's decided to sell it off as a shop and it became a branch of Superdrug.

