15 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1940s

The gallery focuses on local landmarks during the decade with a particular emphasis on places of worship around LS2. The memories also include the home of the British Broadcasting Corporation on Woodhouse Lane as well as Leeds General Cemetery. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 29 wonderous photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Woodhouse in the 1940s
This is Robert H. Stead at the age of 14 taken from the bottom of Institution Street looking towards Woodhouse Street in 1947. In Woodhouse Street Holborn Garage can be seen and to the left is Wigley's printers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Woodhouse in the 1940s
View across the graveyard of St Mark's Church. On the far left is the church, then some gravestones, (including a prominent one for three members of the Marshall family). The ground then drops steeply away towards some houses, where a man is standing. Pictured in July 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Woodhouse in the 1940s
Cornhill Insurance Co. Ltd. on Clarendon Road and numbers 16 to 24 Chorley Lane. Pictured in June 1946. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Woodhouse in the 1940s
Emmanuel Church next to Lloyds bank on Woodhouse Lane pictured in July 1945. The top of Cavendish Road Presbyterian Church is visible in the background, left. Advertisements for Guinness, Domestos, coal saving, Graham's lager, Boots, Bourneville cocoa, energy saving for the war, the Grand Theatre and Craven cigarettes are on a hoarding. People are walking along the street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Woodhouse in the 1940s
Washing hangs in the gardens of Delph Terrace in September 1947 | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Woodhouse in the 1940s
Broadcasting House, home of the British Broadcasting Corporation on Woodhouse Lane. Pictured in July 1946. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
