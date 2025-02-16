15 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1940s

The gallery focuses on local landmarks during the decade with a particular emphasis on places of worship around LS2. The memories also include the home of the British Broadcasting Corporation on Woodhouse Lane as well as Leeds General Cemetery. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 29 wonderous photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia