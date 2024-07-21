11 wonderous photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1930s

1. Woodhouse in the 1930s
Tramlines run along Meanwood Road in January 1938. Ashfield Leather Works can be seen faintly in the background. Shop to left of photo is R and A Singleton Pawnbrokers. Opposite is C Ibbotson, fruiterer, then W E Holmes, butcher and B Machell confectioner. A lorry belonging to Grimshaw and Evans, furniture removers can be seen also. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Woodhouse in the 1930s
St Mark's Avenue, with private entrance, pictured in April 1934. On the left is the gatehouse to St Mark's House. The gatehouse was demolished, railings and gates removed in November 1934. Located off Woodhouse Lane. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Woodhouse in the 1930s
Woodhouse Lane in May 1936. To the left is St. James Street. On the extreme left, part of the Masons Arms public house is visible, landlord Tom Hewson, this was no.4 St. James Street. Moving right is the entrance to Nelsons Court, then no.2 Percy Holliday, barber. A delivery wagon stacked with sacks of coal is outside the barbers. No.103 Woodhouse Lane is a receiving office for the Jubilee and Provincial Laundry. Next right no.105, Reginald Bussell newsagent. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Woodhouse in the 1930s
Emmanuel Church, at the junction with University Road. The foundation stone was laid on October 28th 1876 and it was consecratedon September 15th 1880. Hoardings carry advertisements for local theatres and cinemas, products include Bovril and 'Ideal' milk. This is opposite Blenheim Terrace. Pictured in February 1930. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Woodhouse in the 1930s
Meanwood Road with tramlines and tramcables overhead. At the junction with Bulmer Street is a gas lamp and a group of men. Shops along Meanwood Road, B Machell, confectioner, W E Holmes, butcher, C Ibbotson, fruiterer, R and A Singleton, Pawnbrokers. Advert for Rowntrees Cocoa on side of building. Pictured in January 1938. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Woodhouse in the 1930s
Woodhouse Lane in May 1936. On the left is the George IV public house, landlord is William Henry Windsor. To the right here is St. James Street. Moving again to the right, no.103 is a receiving office for the Jubilee and Provincial Laundry. Next no.105 newsagent Reginald Bussell, then no.107 Arthur Price, Fruit shop, the blind is down over the shop window. No.109 is a ladies and gents hairdresser. W Biggs and Co have a grocers at no.111. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
