11 wonderous photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1930s

6 . Woodhouse in the 1930s

Woodhouse Lane in May 1936. On the left is the George IV public house, landlord is William Henry Windsor. To the right here is St. James Street. Moving again to the right, no.103 is a receiving office for the Jubilee and Provincial Laundry. Next no.105 newsagent Reginald Bussell, then no.107 Arthur Price, Fruit shop, the blind is down over the shop window. No.109 is a ladies and gents hairdresser. W Biggs and Co have a grocers at no.111. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net