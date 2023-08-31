1 . Woodhouse in the 1940s

This is Robert H. Stead at the age of 14 taken from the bottom of Institution Street looking towards Woodhouse Street in 1947. In Woodhouse Street Holborn Garage can be seen and to the left is Wigley's printers. The rendered gable at the bottom right of Institution Street is number 9. On March 14 and 15, 1941, the building suffered an air-raid killing the occupants, a young family of three. Higher up, on the right, the single storey building was a plumbers, Arrowsmith's, and opposite a building which, in the late 1930s, housed a billiard hall on the first floor and held dances on the lower floor. In 1947 the billiard hall was managed by Mrs. Ellen Adamson Phillis. It was later to become a clothing factory. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net