This charming photos turn back the clock to showcase life around Woodhouse in the 1940s.
The gallery focuses on local landmarks during the decade with a particular emphasis on places of worship around LS2. The memories also include the home of the British Broadcasting Corporation on Woodhouse Lane as well as Leeds General Cemetery. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
This is Robert H. Stead at the age of 14 taken from the bottom of Institution Street looking towards Woodhouse Street in 1947. In Woodhouse Street Holborn Garage can be seen and to the left is Wigley's printers. The rendered gable at the bottom right of Institution Street is number 9. On March 14 and 15, 1941, the building suffered an air-raid killing the occupants, a young family of three. Higher up, on the right, the single storey building was a plumbers, Arrowsmith's, and opposite a building which, in the late 1930s, housed a billiard hall on the first floor and held dances on the lower floor. In 1947 the billiard hall was managed by Mrs. Ellen Adamson Phillis. It was later to become a clothing factory. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
View across the graveyard of St Mark's Church. On the far left is the church, then some gravestones, (including a prominent one for three members of the Marshall family). The ground then drops steeply away towards some houses, where a man is standing. Pictured in July 1942. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Cornhill Insurance Co. Ltd. on Clarendon Road and numbers 16 to 24 Chorley Lane. Pictured in June 1946. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Washing hangs in the gardens of Delph Terrace in September 1947 Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net