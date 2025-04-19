21 wonderful photos take you back to Wortley in the early 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST

These photos capture a slice of life now lost to time and a bulldozer.

They turn back the clock to showcase Wortley in 1961, a year which takes you down the streets of LS12 before they were demolished as part of slum clearance and redevelopment plans. Landmarks in focus include New Wortley Liberal Club and the original Wesleyan Chapel. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Wortley in 1961

Mary Brooksbank's grocers on the corner of Ducie Street and Carter Road in July 1961. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Wortley in 1961

Odd numbered back-to-backs on Stapleton Street in June 1961. Access to outside toilets can be seen on the left edge. These houses were included in slum clearance plans for the Holdforth Street area. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Wortley in 1961

Back-to-back houses on Dickens Street in July 1961. An outside toilet block can be seen on the left. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Wortley in 1961

July 1961 and on the left edge of this view Ducie Street can just be seen. To the right is a large open space created through the demolition of number 88 Wellington Road as part of slum clearance plans for Wortley. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

5. Wortley in 1961

New Wortley Liberal Club on Skilbeck Street in July 1961. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

6. Wortley in 1961

The original Wesleyan Chapel on Skilbeck Street with an entrance shown on Carter Street in July 1961. This chapel was built in 1863 but in 1875/76 a new Wesleyan Chapel Central Hall was built to the left of the original with the original being used as a school being used as a school until the late 1950s. Both chapels were eventually demolished. Ducie Street runs to the right. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Related topics:Leeds
