6 . Wortley in 1961

The original Wesleyan Chapel on Skilbeck Street with an entrance shown on Carter Street in July 1961. This chapel was built in 1863 but in 1875/76 a new Wesleyan Chapel Central Hall was built to the left of the original with the original being used as a school being used as a school until the late 1950s. Both chapels were eventually demolished. Ducie Street runs to the right. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service