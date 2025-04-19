They turn back the clock to showcase Wortley in 1961, a year which takes you down the streets of LS12 before they were demolished as part of slum clearance and redevelopment plans. Landmarks in focus include New Wortley Liberal Club and the original Wesleyan Chapel. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
21 wonderful photos take you back to Wortley in the early 1960s
These photos capture a slice of life now lost to time and a bulldozer.
