Wonderful photos take you back to West Ardsley in the 1960s

Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:27 BST

These photos raise a glass to life around West Ardsley in the 1960s.

They focus on local landmarks, the community's mining heritage as well as demolished gems which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who grew up in the area during the decade. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

1. West Ardsley in the 1960s

The Cardigan Arms on Dewsbury Road pictured in May 1963. It was named after the Lord of the Manor, the Earl of Cardigan and at this time the ale was supplied by Ind Coope. Signs advertise 'Light Snacks' and meals of 'Ham and Eggs' and Steak and Chips'. It was demolished in 1972. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

2. West Ardsley in the 1960s

The pit tip of the former Topcliffe Colliery storing coke from Tingley Gasworks. Pictured in May 1967. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

3. West Ardsley in the 1960s

This view looks towards Tingley Gasworks from the grounds of Tingley Hall in May 1966. This area was to be the site of a motorway development. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

4. West Ardsley in the 1960s

A view along the dam of Ardsley Reservoir, west towards Haigh Moor Road in May 1967. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries

5. West Ardsley in the 1960s

A horse and cart is shown off to part of the large crowd at Lee Gap Horse Fair in August 1964. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. West Ardsley in the 1960s

Dunningley Viaduct as seen from Thorpe Lane (A654) in May 1967 . The Viaduct crossed the Leeds to Wakefield line and connected Woodkirk to Beeston. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

