Wonderful photos take you back to West Ardsley in the 1960s

1 . West Ardsley in the 1960s

The Cardigan Arms on Dewsbury Road pictured in May 1963. It was named after the Lord of the Manor, the Earl of Cardigan and at this time the ale was supplied by Ind Coope. Signs advertise 'Light Snacks' and meals of 'Ham and Eggs' and Steak and Chips'. It was demolished in 1972. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive