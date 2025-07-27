Winsome photos take you back to Woodhouse in the mid-1960s

3 . Woodhouse in 1964

Looking across Craven Terrace, the house facing onto the street on the left side is number 9 Craven Terrace. Also called Craven House. Moving right onto Ella Street, the first unit is part of 9 Craven Terrace, next to 50 Ella Street. This even side of Ella Street was comprised of through houses with entrances on Back Blenhiem Place, where they retained the same numbers. Pictured in November 1964. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service