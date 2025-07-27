Winsome photos take you back to Woodhouse in the mid-1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST

These winsome photos provide a fascinating glimpse into a year in the life of Woodhouse and its residents in the mid-1960s.

Two gone but not forgotten landmarks - the Windsor Castle pub and the Carlton Cinema - fall under the spotlight as part of this photo gallery of nostalgia from 1964. The images provide a wonderful look at life in LS2 during a specific snapshot of time. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Windsor Castle pub on Carlton Street. It was a Tetley's House.

1. Woodhouse in 1964

Windsor Castle pub on Carlton Street. It was a Tetley's House.

Carlton Cinema on Carlton Street pictured in November 1964. The cinema closed on Saturday, April 3, 1965, the last film shown was 'Everyday's a Holiday' with John Leyton. This is now the site of part of the Inner Ring Road.

2. Woodhouse in 1964

Carlton Cinema on Carlton Street pictured in November 1964. The cinema closed on Saturday, April 3, 1965, the last film shown was 'Everyday's a Holiday' with John Leyton. This is now the site of part of the Inner Ring Road.

Looking across Craven Terrace, the house facing onto the street on the left side is number 9 Craven Terrace. Also called Craven House. Moving right onto Ella Street, the first unit is part of 9 Craven Terrace, next to 50 Ella Street. This even side of Ella Street was comprised of through houses with entrances on Back Blenhiem Place, where they retained the same numbers. Pictured in November 1964.

3. Woodhouse in 1964

Looking across Craven Terrace, the house facing onto the street on the left side is number 9 Craven Terrace. Also called Craven House. Moving right onto Ella Street, the first unit is part of 9 Craven Terrace, next to 50 Ella Street. This even side of Ella Street was comprised of through houses with entrances on Back Blenhiem Place, where they retained the same numbers. Pictured in November 1964.

The Windsor Castle pub pictured in November 1964. It was located almost opposite Carlton Barracks. It was a Tetley House. Lofthouse Place is on the right.

4. Woodhouse in 1964

The Windsor Castle pub pictured in November 1964. It was located almost opposite Carlton Barracks. It was a Tetley House. Lofthouse Place is on the right.

Blenheim Place is on the left, moving right, 33 has a bay window on the ground floor. Next 35, 37, then 39 which is the Blenheim Supply Stores. This is an off licence and grocers shop, run by McCreath and Charlton. In the bottom left corner workmen are taking up the pavement. Pictured in November 1964.

5. Woodhouse in 1964

Blenheim Place is on the left, moving right, 33 has a bay window on the ground floor. Next 35, 37, then 39 which is the Blenheim Supply Stores. This is an off licence and grocers shop, run by McCreath and Charlton. In the bottom left corner workmen are taking up the pavement. Pictured in November 1964.

Blenheim Lodge is looking across Blackman Lane from Blenheim Square, home of the Bulmer family. The house was converted into the Blenheim Lodge Early Years Centre in 1935. A notice on the gate advises 'Please close this gate and keep your children safe'. It is now the oldest day nursery in Leeds.

6. Woodhouse in 1964

Blenheim Lodge is looking across Blackman Lane from Blenheim Square, home of the Bulmer family. The house was converted into the Blenheim Lodge Early Years Centre in 1935. A notice on the gate advises 'Please close this gate and keep your children safe'. It is now the oldest day nursery in Leeds.

