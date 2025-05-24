Why these historic photos are the talk of Leeds

1. Roundhay Park waterfall
Circa 1880s. The waterfall at Roundhay Park, located at the southern edge of Waterloo Lake. Taken between 1880 and 1890 by Manchester printer John Lees Sykes. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Park Lane, Leeds city centre
Junctions of Leighton Lane, Bedford Place, Chorley Lane (right to left) in 1946. Bedford Hotel can be seen on junction with Bedford Place (centre.) Photograph was taken to show proposed site for car parking accomodation | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Blenheim School, Woodhouse
Blenheim School, Woodhouse | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Cottingley Hall Cemetery and Crematorium
Circa 1980s. Cottingley Hall Cemetery and Crematorium on Churwell Ring Road. To the left of centre is the statue 'Winged Victory' which was originally part of the Leeds City War Memorial in Victoria Gardens. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leicester Mount, Woodhouse
Woodhouse's Leicester Mount is lavishly decorated to welcome returning servicemen in 1945. This photo was taken from the vicinity of Leicester Terrace. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Regal Cinema, Crossgates
It took them only 27 weeks to build the cinema which provided seating for 1,500 and a car park for 400 vehicles, at that time the largest cinema and car park in the country. This photo dates from January 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.