Why these historic photos are the talk of Leeds

These photo gems are the talk of Leeds.

The images cover all four corners of Leeds and cover a range of subject matters and issues down the decades. They are currently trending as the 'most viewed' images on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Circa 1880s. The waterfall at Roundhay Park, located at the southern edge of Waterloo Lake. Taken between 1880 and 1890 by Manchester printer John Lees Sykes.

1. Roundhay Park waterfall

Circa 1880s. The waterfall at Roundhay Park, located at the southern edge of Waterloo Lake. Taken between 1880 and 1890 by Manchester printer John Lees Sykes. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Junctions of Leighton Lane, Bedford Place, Chorley Lane (right to left) in 1946. Bedford Hotel can be seen on junction with Bedford Place (centre.) Photograph was taken to show proposed site for car parking accomodation

2. Park Lane, Leeds city centre

Junctions of Leighton Lane, Bedford Place, Chorley Lane (right to left) in 1946. Bedford Hotel can be seen on junction with Bedford Place (centre.) Photograph was taken to show proposed site for car parking accomodation | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Blenheim School, Woodhouse

3. Blenheim School, Woodhouse

Blenheim School, Woodhouse | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Circa 1980s. Cottingley Hall Cemetery and Crematorium on Churwell Ring Road. To the left of centre is the statue 'Winged Victory' which was originally part of the Leeds City War Memorial in Victoria Gardens.

4. Cottingley Hall Cemetery and Crematorium

Circa 1980s. Cottingley Hall Cemetery and Crematorium on Churwell Ring Road. To the left of centre is the statue 'Winged Victory' which was originally part of the Leeds City War Memorial in Victoria Gardens. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Woodhouse's Leicester Mount is lavishly decorated to welcome returning servicemen in 1945. This photo was taken from the vicinity of Leicester Terrace.

5. Leicester Mount, Woodhouse

Woodhouse's Leicester Mount is lavishly decorated to welcome returning servicemen in 1945. This photo was taken from the vicinity of Leicester Terrace. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

It took them only 27 weeks to build the cinema which provided seating for 1,500 and a car park for 400 vehicles, at that time the largest cinema and car park in the country. This photo dates from January 1937.

6. Regal Cinema, Crossgates

It took them only 27 weeks to build the cinema which provided seating for 1,500 and a car park for 400 vehicles, at that time the largest cinema and car park in the country. This photo dates from January 1937. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

