Evocative photos capture life around Leeds at the end of the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 16:30 BST

This wonderful photo of a policeman directing traffic in Leeds city centre kicks off a gallery of memories from around Leeds in 1959.

His is pictured on Boar Lane at the busy junction with Bishopgate Street where cars are visible towards the left, and Wellington Street, far right. The image is one of 20 photo gems celebrating a year in the life of Leeds during which trams cease to operate in the city. Pubs, cinemas shops and landmarks are all featured from a wide range of suburbs including Burley, Sheepscar, Holbeck and Hunslet as well as Wortley and Woodhouse and Beeston. This collection is published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories around Leeds in 1959.

1. Leeds city centre

Enjoy these photo memories around Leeds in 1959. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Copley Yard off Tong Road in June 1959. TYhe Crown Meat Market with The Crown Hotel on Wellington Road is visible on the right edge.

2. Wortley

Copley Yard off Tong Road in June 1959. TYhe Crown Meat Market with The Crown Hotel on Wellington Road is visible on the right edge. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
The end of Back Belle Vue Grove in August 1959. A row of houses had once stood where the boys are playing on waste ground.

3. Burley

The end of Back Belle Vue Grove in August 1959. A row of houses had once stood where the boys are playing on waste ground. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Burley Picture House pictured in November 1959. Wordsworth Street is on the left and Roberts Place to the right. Kirkstall Road is at the bottom of Wordsworth Street.

4. Leeds in 1959

Burley Picture House pictured in November 1959. Wordsworth Street is on the left and Roberts Place to the right. Kirkstall Road is at the bottom of Wordsworth Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Balm Road and Woodhouse Hill Road in April 1959. In view is a grocers, a stationers and a newsagents as well as Hunslet Carr Post Office. On the end of the row is J Bradbury and Sons, a butchers.

5. Woodhouse

Balm Road and Woodhouse Hill Road in April 1959. In view is a grocers, a stationers and a newsagents as well as Hunslet Carr Post Office. On the end of the row is J Bradbury and Sons, a butchers. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Hyde Park Road at the junction with Berlin Street in March 1959. After the demolition of these properties as part of the Burley slum clearance programme this area became the site of the Church of the Sacred Heart built between 1966 and 1970 and converted to Leeds Grand Mosque in 1994.

6. Hyde Park

Hyde Park Road at the junction with Berlin Street in March 1959. After the demolition of these properties as part of the Burley slum clearance programme this area became the site of the Church of the Sacred Heart built between 1966 and 1970 and converted to Leeds Grand Mosque in 1994. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice