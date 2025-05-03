His is pictured on Boar Lane at the busy junction with Bishopgate Street where cars are visible towards the left, and Wellington Street, far right. The image is one of 20 photo gems celebrating a year in the life of Leeds during which trams cease to operate in the city. Pubs, cinemas shops and landmarks are all featured from a wide range of suburbs including Burley, Sheepscar, Holbeck and Hunslet as well as Wortley and Woodhouse and Beeston. This collection is published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Evocative photos capture life around Leeds at the end of the 1950s
This wonderful photo of a policeman directing traffic in Leeds city centre kicks off a gallery of memories from around Leeds in 1959.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.