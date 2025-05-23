Why question marks hang over these historic Leeds photos

These photos are all linked by one unanswered question - where were they taken in Leeds?

These photos are all linked by one unanswered question - where were they taken in Leeds? Can you help identify the locations? These images are all featured on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. The majority were taken by Eric Jaquier, from Switzerland, who spent some time in Leeds in 1969/1970 and lived in the Hyde Park/Burley area. He photographed the streets of Hyde Park, Burley, Armley and other areas of the city.

1969. The back of a row of terraced housing which slopes upwards. A young girl is standing on one of the walls to hang out washing. Where in Leeds was this photo taken?

1969. The back of a row of terraced housing which slopes upwards. A young girl is standing on one of the walls to hang out washing. Where in Leeds was this photo taken? | Eric Jaquier, leodis.net Photo: Eric Jaquier, leodis.net

Circa 1975. This photo shows an unidentified street of terraced housing in the Beeston area. Windows are boarded up and it is due for demolition as part of slum clearance.

Circa 1975. This photo shows an unidentified street of terraced housing in the Beeston area. Windows are boarded up and it is due for demolition as part of slum clearance. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Circa 1942. This photo shows Ada Stone smiling for the camera whilst on her milk round, somewhere in Leeds during the Second World War.

Circa 1942. This photo shows Ada Stone smiling for the camera whilst on her milk round, somewhere in Leeds during the Second World War. | Formerly Crown Copyright, now expired Photo: Formerly Crown Copyright, now expired

1970s. This view shows children playing outside in a condemned street in the Woodhouse area, due to be demolished prior to the construction of the Inner Ring Road.

1970s. This view shows children playing outside in a condemned street in the Woodhouse area, due to be demolished prior to the construction of the Inner Ring Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Circa 1943. A group of Home Guard or Local Defence Volunteers during the Second World War. It is presumed to have been taken somewhere in Leeds as one of the men standing on the far right is Albert Bridge, who worked for the GPO in the city throughout the war.

Circa 1943. A group of Home Guard or Local Defence Volunteers during the Second World War. It is presumed to have been taken somewhere in Leeds as one of the men standing on the far right is Albert Bridge, who worked for the GPO in the city throughout the war. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Undated. Photograph shows two small boys, Martin Bridge, aged about 3 and Robert Bridge (who supplied the image) aged about 2, possibly taken on the corner of Whingate Road and Albany Street in LS12.

Undated. Photograph shows two small boys, Martin Bridge, aged about 3 and Robert Bridge (who supplied the image) aged about 2, possibly taken on the corner of Whingate Road and Albany Street in LS12. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

