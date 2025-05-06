Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the long lost city centre landmark which saw shoppers go up in the world.

The Merrion Centre escalator will be remembered y generations of visitors to the heart of Leeds.

You found it at the entrance to the Merrion Centre from Merrion Street.

An escalator runs up the middle of the entrance way which was roofless at the time but has since been enclosed, and the escalator removed. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

This photo from circa 1967 show the escalator running up the middle of the entrance way which was roofless at the time but has since been enclosed.

Stylo shoes is on the left, advertising 'all stock at pre budget prices'. Further up is Royce Fashion Boutique with Locarno Mecca Dancing on the upper floor.

Shoppers have vivid memories of the escalator.

“I seem to remember the escalator being described as a "moving pavement" in the press at the time, because unlike a conventional escalator, it had no steps,” remembers Stephen Leathley.

Other people describe it as like ‘walking through a wind tunnel’ while Robert B. Morris added: “ It was always giving problems and the days it did not work far outweighed those when it did. Eventually removed. Just to the left of the top of the ramp, under the Locarno sign, was the YEB showrooms where I spent a small part of my apprenticeship. “