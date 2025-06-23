Leeds in the 1990s: Why Green Men descended on the city centre
A 12-man team of litter collectors - wearing green jackets, trousers, shirts and ties - were deployed by the city council in November 1992 a bid to make the main shopping area the cleanest in Europe.
Coun Joe Taylor, chairman of Leeds Transport and Cleansing Board said: “Leeds attracts tens of thousands of visitors each week to shop in the city. It creates a good impression to see the cleaning staff both looking smart and carrying out a job in support of Leeds’s image.”
The venture, initiated by the council’s City Centre Management Unit and the Refuse and Cleansing Service, covered the area bordered by the Inner Ring Road, Leeds Bridge, New Woodpecker roundabout and YEP building on Wellington Street.
All litter bins were to be emptied every half hour and the walking areas swept.
