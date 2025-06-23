Leeds in the 1990s: Why Green Men descended on the city centre

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 08:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

They were green men who descended on the city centre on a mission - to eliminate all known forms of rubbish.

A 12-man team of litter collectors - wearing green jackets, trousers, shirts and ties - were deployed by the city council in November 1992 a bid to make the main shopping area the cleanest in Europe.

The 12-man team of litter collectors.placeholder image
The 12-man team of litter collectors. | YPN

Coun Joe Taylor, chairman of Leeds Transport and Cleansing Board said: “Leeds attracts tens of thousands of visitors each week to shop in the city. It creates a good impression to see the cleaning staff both looking smart and carrying out a job in support of Leeds’s image.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The venture, initiated by the council’s City Centre Management Unit and the Refuse and Cleansing Service, covered the area bordered by the Inner Ring Road, Leeds Bridge, New Woodpecker roundabout and YEP building on Wellington Street.

Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

All litter bins were to be emptied every half hour and the walking areas swept.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice