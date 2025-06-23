They were green men who descended on the city centre on a mission - to eliminate all known forms of rubbish.

Leeds Retro: Your monthly digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 12-man team of litter collectors - wearing green jackets, trousers, shirts and ties - were deployed by the city council in November 1992 a bid to make the main shopping area the cleanest in Europe.

The 12-man team of litter collectors. | YPN

Coun Joe Taylor, chairman of Leeds Transport and Cleansing Board said: “Leeds attracts tens of thousands of visitors each week to shop in the city. It creates a good impression to see the cleaning staff both looking smart and carrying out a job in support of Leeds’s image.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venture, initiated by the council’s City Centre Management Unit and the Refuse and Cleansing Service, covered the area bordered by the Inner Ring Road, Leeds Bridge, New Woodpecker roundabout and YEP building on Wellington Street.

All litter bins were to be emptied every half hour and the walking areas swept.