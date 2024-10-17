Leeds in the 1980s: Why a city centre pub statue left little to the imagination
City centre workers were trying to work out whether a 1980s amateur sculptor had added a rather indelicate appendage to a 6ft Victorian statue on The Guildford pub on The Headrow.
The pub was undergoing extensive refurbishment in November 1987 and two Romanesque statues had been cleaned and revealed in their full glory.
The muscular plaster Adonis duo decorate the facade of the building with one displaying rather more than his colleague.
Your YEP, being a family newspaper, had to carry out a little discreet censoring on this photo.
A secretary working opposite told the paper at the time: “We have studied the two young men from a distance and one is rather more interesting than the other. What we are trying to uncover is whether one has acquired something during the restoration or whether one has lost something.”
