Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a mystery which turned red faced office workers detective.

Leeds Retro: Your monthly digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City centre workers were trying to work out whether a 1980s amateur sculptor had added a rather indelicate appendage to a 6ft Victorian statue on The Guildford pub on The Headrow.

The statue with its modesty covered. | YPN

The pub was undergoing extensive refurbishment in November 1987 and two Romanesque statues had been cleaned and revealed in their full glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The muscular plaster Adonis duo decorate the facade of the building with one displaying rather more than his colleague.

Your YEP, being a family newspaper, had to carry out a little discreet censoring on this photo.

A secretary working opposite told the paper at the time: “We have studied the two young men from a distance and one is rather more interesting than the other. What we are trying to uncover is whether one has acquired something during the restoration or whether one has lost something.”