They turn back the clock to July 1996 and focus on the stories making the news stories making the headlines that month with a light, bright and laugh out loud approach. It was a 31 days which featured staff at a city centre pub dressing up to highlight the inequalities between tax on British and French beer. Elsewhere a much loved entertainer was in the city to promote a pub piano competition while a runner toasted winning the Leeds Marathon with a well earned pint at the finish line. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
21 whimsical photos take you back to Leeds in the summer of 1996
These fantastic photos plucked from the YEP archive chart a month in the life of your Leeds in the summer of 1996.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.