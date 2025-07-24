21 whimsical photos take you back to Leeds in the summer of 1996

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

These fantastic photos plucked from the YEP archive chart a month in the life of your Leeds in the summer of 1996.

They turn back the clock to July 1996 and focus on the stories making the news stories making the headlines that month with a light, bright and laugh out loud approach. It was a 31 days which featured staff at a city centre pub dressing up to highlight the inequalities between tax on British and French beer. Elsewhere a much loved entertainer was in the city to promote a pub piano competition while a runner toasted winning the Leeds Marathon with a well earned pint at the finish line. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Geoff Nicholson and Tracey Murphy, at The Victoria on Great George Street dress up for Bastille Day to sell beer at a 26p reduction to protest at tax inequalities between British and French beer.

1. Leeds city centre

Geoff Nicholson and Tracey Murphy, at The Victoria on Great George Street dress up for Bastille Day to sell beer at a 26p reduction to protest at tax inequalities between British and French beer. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Entertainer Bobby Crushwas in Leeds to promote the Great Universal Pub Piano Competition. He is pictured serenading Tracey Murphy, licencee of The Victoria pub on Great George Street.

2. Leeds city centre

Entertainer Bobby Crushwas in Leeds to promote the Great Universal Pub Piano Competition. He is pictured serenading Tracey Murphy, licencee of The Victoria pub on Great George Street. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
Harewood House hosted the Leeds Championship Dog Show. Pictured is English Springer Spaniel Ben getting pampered before his performance.

3. Harewood House

Harewood House hosted the Leeds Championship Dog Show. Pictured is English Springer Spaniel Ben getting pampered before his performance. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
The bill madam? Pictured is David Di one of the 'Splott Brothers' entertaining the crowds on Lands Lane during the Rhythms of The City festival.

4. Leeds city centre

The bill madam? Pictured is David Di one of the 'Splott Brothers' entertaining the crowds on Lands Lane during the Rhythms of The City festival. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
New Leeds United striker Ian Rush opened new Italian restaurant Est Est Est on Otley Old Road. He is pictured with chef Alan Ritchie.

5. Ireland Wood

New Leeds United striker Ian Rush opened new Italian restaurant Est Est Est on Otley Old Road. He is pictured with chef Alan Ritchie. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Chris Pratt, chief executive of the Airedale and Wharfedale College, kicks off at the launch of the NVQ level 3 Supervisory Management course.

6. Horsforth

Chris Pratt, chief executive of the Airedale and Wharfedale College, kicks off at the launch of the NVQ level 3 Supervisory Management course. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice