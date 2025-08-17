Michael Jackson: When the King of Pop celebrated his birthday at Leeds Roundhay Park

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST

The King of Pop was celebrating his 30th birthday when he took to the stage at Roundhay Park in the late 1980s.

More than 90,000 fans joined in unison to wish Michael Jackson many happy returns in August 1988. And Jackson let them know how they made him feel. Through a beaming white smile he told them: “I was hoping you’d forget. Thank you. That’s very, very kind of you. I love you all.” The concert was hailed at the time by critics as "perhaps the most dazzling two hours of showmanship ever witnessed in Britain. Enjoy these photos of the occasion, plucked from the YEP archive, which are sure to bring back memories for a generation of Jackson fans. READ MORE: The night Freddie Mercury and Queen rocked Elland Road LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP WHATSAPP: Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Enjoy these memories of Michael Jackson performing at Roundhay Park in August 1988.

1. Michael Jackson at Roundhay Park

Enjoy these memories of Michael Jackson performing at Roundhay Park in August 1988. | YPN Photo: YPN

Lines of laser lights, a myriad of lights and huge explosions illumninated the arena in an impressive display of pop fantasy designed to promote his Dangerous album.

2. Michael Jackson at Roundhay Park

Lines of laser lights, a myriad of lights and huge explosions illumninated the arena in an impressive display of pop fantasy designed to promote his Dangerous album. | YPN Photo: YPN

One reviewer wrote: "When the opening fanfare reached a climax he shot out of the stage in a Jack-in-a-box and stood motionless in front of a seas of adoring faces for a full two minutes."

3. Michael Jackson at Roundhay Park

One reviewer wrote: "When the opening fanfare reached a climax he shot out of the stage in a Jack-in-a-box and stood motionless in front of a seas of adoring faces for a full two minutes." | YPN Photo: YPN

Earlier Michael Jackson had arrived at the park in a 15 truck cavalcade which made its way north from his London base.

4. Michael Jackson at Roundhay Park

Earlier Michael Jackson had arrived at the park in a 15 truck cavalcade which made its way north from his London base. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Yorkshire Evening Post team were the only journalists invited backstage to meet the man himself.

5. Michael Jackson at Roundhay Park

The Yorkshire Evening Post team were the only journalists invited backstage to meet the man himself. | YPN Photo: YPN

Michael Jackson handed over a cheque for charity to Leeds City Council officials while back stage.

6. Michael Jackson at Roundhay Park

Michael Jackson handed over a cheque for charity to Leeds City Council officials while back stage.

Related topics:Roundhay Park
