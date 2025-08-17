More than 90,000 fans joined in unison to wish Michael Jackson many happy returns in August 1988. And Jackson let them know how they made him feel. Through a beaming white smile he told them: “I was hoping you’d forget. Thank you. That’s very, very kind of you. I love you all.” The concert was hailed at the time by critics as "perhaps the most dazzling two hours of showmanship ever witnessed in Britain. Enjoy these photos of the occasion, plucked from the YEP archive, which are sure to bring back memories for a generation of Jackson fans. READ MORE: The night Freddie Mercury and Queen rocked Elland Road LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP WHATSAPP: Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds