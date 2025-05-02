Leeds was graced by rock royalty in May 1982 when Queen led by the incomparable Freddie Mercury lit up Elland Road. The band were in the city as part of a 69-date tour in support of their album Hot Space. Enjoy these rarely-seen photos from the concert. Were you among the crowd that night? READ MORE: When The Rolling Stones wowed 120,000 fans at Leeds Roundhay Park LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia