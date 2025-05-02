Leeds in the 1980s: The night Freddie Mercury and Queen rocked Elland Road

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 10:11 BST

It was a kind of magic for those lucky enough to be at Elland Road that spring night.

Leeds was graced by rock royalty in May 1982 when Queen led by the incomparable Freddie Mercury lit up Elland Road. The band were in the city as part of a 69-date tour in support of their album Hot Space. Enjoy these rarely-seen photos from the concert. Were you among the crowd that night? READ MORE: When The Rolling Stones wowed 120,000 fans at Leeds Roundhay Park LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy this gallery of memories from Queen's concert at Elland Road in May 1982.

1. Queen at Elland Road

Enjoy this gallery of memories from Queen's concert at Elland Road in May 1982. | Getty Photo: Getty

Queen rocked out using a PA system which cost a cool £1 million.

2. Queen in Leeds

Queen rocked out using a PA system which cost a cool £1 million. | Getty Photo: Getty

Can you name the support acts that night? They were Heart, Joan Jett And The BlackHearts, The Teardrop Explodes.

3. Queen at Elland Road

Can you name the support acts that night? They were Heart, Joan Jett And The BlackHearts, The Teardrop Explodes. | Getty Photo: Getty

The concert featured most songs from the newly-released Hot Space album including Action This Day and Under Pressure.

4. Queen at Elland Road

The concert featured most songs from the newly-released Hot Space album including Action This Day and Under Pressure. | Getty Photo: Getty

Freddie Mercury's voice achieved a peak during the May concerts, giving some of his best live performances in the band's history.

5. Queen at Elland Road

Freddie Mercury's voice achieved a peak during the May concerts, giving some of his best live performances in the band's history. | Getty Photo: Getty

Were you among the Elland Road crowd that night?

6. Queen at Elland Road

Were you among the Elland Road crowd that night? | Getty Photo: Getty

