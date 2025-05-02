Leeds was graced by rock royalty in May 1982 when Queen led by the incomparable Freddie Mercury lit up Elland Road. The band were in the city as part of a 69-date tour in support of their album Hot Space. Enjoy these rarely-seen photos from the concert. Were you among the crowd that night? READ MORE: When The Rolling Stones wowed 120,000 fans at Leeds Roundhay Park LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Queen at Elland Road
Enjoy this gallery of memories from Queen's concert at Elland Road in May 1982. | Getty Photo: Getty
2. Queen in Leeds
Queen rocked out using a PA system which cost a cool £1 million. | Getty Photo: Getty
3. Queen at Elland Road
Can you name the support acts that night? They were Heart, Joan Jett And The BlackHearts, The Teardrop Explodes. | Getty Photo: Getty
4. Queen at Elland Road
The concert featured most songs from the newly-released Hot Space album including Action This Day and Under Pressure. | Getty Photo: Getty
5. Queen at Elland Road
Freddie Mercury's voice achieved a peak during the May concerts, giving some of his best live performances in the band's history. | Getty Photo: Getty
6. Queen at Elland Road
Were you among the Elland Road crowd that night? | Getty Photo: Getty
