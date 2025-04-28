Leeds in the 1980s: When Pasta Romagna first opened in the city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It promised to serve up the opportunity to enjoy in the comfort of your own home genuine fresh pasta as made and eaten in Italy.

And you could buy it in Leeds in December 1983 - at Pasta Romagna on Albion Place, the only shop of its kind in the country to specialise solely in Italian foods.

The city centre foodie experience was open six days a week from 9am until 5.30pm and was the brainchild of local businessman Malcolm Drye and his wife Bruna, a Teodorani Drye.

When you stepped inside a selection of freshly-made Italian delights - handled with care and tenderness - awaited you. | YPN

The caption on the back of these two photos - which have been digitised from the YEP archive for the first time - suggested it was Bruna who would be involved in the day to day running of the shop.

Pasta Romagna at 26 Albion Place in Leeds city centre pictured in December 1983. | YPN

She told the Yorkshire Evening Post at the time: “Fresh pastas are delicate, soft and light and must be handled with care and tenderness.”

