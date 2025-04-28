Leeds in the 1980s: When Pasta Romagna first opened in the city
And you could buy it in Leeds in December 1983 - at Pasta Romagna on Albion Place, the only shop of its kind in the country to specialise solely in Italian foods.
The city centre foodie experience was open six days a week from 9am until 5.30pm and was the brainchild of local businessman Malcolm Drye and his wife Bruna, a Teodorani Drye.
The caption on the back of these two photos - which have been digitised from the YEP archive for the first time - suggested it was Bruna who would be involved in the day to day running of the shop.
She told the Yorkshire Evening Post at the time: “Fresh pastas are delicate, soft and light and must be handled with care and tenderness.”
