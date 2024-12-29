Morley in the 1960s: When a landmark rose like a phoenix from the flames

6 . Morley in 1962

Looking across Morley Bottoms from the escarpment along the edge of Troy Road. The escarpment looks to have been cut into and stone quarried from it. Some of the buildings in Morley Bottoms have then been built close to the escarpment. The buildings in the Bottoms date from about 1895-1900 or considerably earlier, especially the group between Chapel Hill and Station Road. Most of the mills shown are part of one mill - J. S. Rhodes' Prospect Mills whose front is on Victoria Road, not seen here, and whose back is off Bank Street at a level above the the roofs of Cheapside. The tall building on the right, the water tower, the mill chimney on the right and the brick building in the centre (formerly Providence Mill) all belong to Prospect Mills. The chimney on the left belongs to Victoria Mill (Benn and Webster's). | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive