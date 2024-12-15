1. Wortley in the 1950s
Tong Road at the junction with Wellington Road in July 1956. To the left of the Yorkshire Penny Bank, and Copley Hill, to the right. The Crown Meat Market at no.6 Tong Toad can be seen on the left. A tram and a bus are on the road : the tram is a Feltham, no.567, on the Cross Gates route 18, while the bus is bound for Lower Wortley. | Tramway Museum Society Photo: Tramway Museum Society
2. Wortley in the 1950s
View of tram no.585 outside the New Inn public house on Tong Road, the tramway terminus for Wortley. One of 90 Felthams which came to Leeds from London, it is here about to turn around to make the journey to Halton on route 20. Houses on Albany Street can be seen in the background on the right. Pictured in July 1956. | Tramway Museum Society Photo: Tramway Museum Society
3. Wortley in the 1950s
H R Stainsby and Sons, haulage contractor, on Upper Wortley Road showing waste and scrap metal pipes, girders, drums, tyres, a truck and shed. The buildings in the top right of the photograph were known as Top Fold. Pictured in August 1955. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Wortley in the 1950s
Looking north east shows the railway bridge over Oldfield Lane in March 1956. Trees and an entrance to Wortley recreation ground can be seen to the right. An advertisement for Booth's dry gin is on the left in the foreground and one for Turog bread is to the right of the bridge. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Wortley in the 1950s
A woman stands in the doorway of a house on Walker's Place in June 1959. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Wortley in the 1950s
Back-to-back properties on Skilbeck Street in June 1959. On the right edge is number 5a, a small barbers also selling tobacco. The shop was run by E. Tiler and has a striped pole to the side of the doorway. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
