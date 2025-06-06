Video report: Loved and lost Leeds city centre nightclubs and bars
More than 25 nightspots from back in the day are mentioned in this nostalgic report which is sure to evoke memories for generations of revellers.
Lost nightclubs from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s are all referenced.
They include Cinderella Rockerfellas , Tiffany’s, Heaven & Hell, Mecca Locarno , Martine’s and Belinda's as well as Mister Craig’s, Club Uropa, Ritzy, Oceana, T&C, Majestyk and Jumpin Jaks.
Clubbers enjoyed a drink or two in a range of bars before heading to nightspots which catered for all musical genres down the decades.
Which was your favourite nightclub? Share your memoeries with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN
