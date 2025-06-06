Video report: Loved and lost Leeds city centre nightclubs and bars

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:55 BST

This video report focuses on the Leeds city centre nightclubs and bars we have loved and lost.

More than 25 nightspots from back in the day are mentioned in this nostalgic report which is sure to evoke memories for generations of revellers.

Majestyk on City Square pictured in December 1996.Majestyk on City Square pictured in December 1996.
Majestyk on City Square pictured in December 1996. | Peter Thacker

Lost nightclubs from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s are all referenced.

They include Cinderella Rockerfellas , Tiffany’s, Heaven & Hell, Mecca Locarno , Martine’s and Belinda's as well as Mister Craig’s, Club Uropa, Ritzy, Oceana, T&C, Majestyk and Jumpin Jaks.

Clubbers enjoyed a drink or two in a range of bars before heading to nightspots which catered for all musical genres down the decades.

