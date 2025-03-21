Hundreds of people queued down Boar Lane waiting for trams to take them to Roundhay Park. The occasion was a Whit Monday Bank Holiday during the Second World War which for many must have been a rare opportunity to get away and forget about the trauma of conflict. This was 1944 and the photo is one of 17 charting the year in the life of the city centre. Landmarks, shops, pubs and well travelled streets are all featured in this wonderful collection of memories. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The Leeds Blitz - Nine air raids which brought death and devastation LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Poignant photos chart a year in the life of wartime Leeds city centre
It was a queue which stretches as far as the eye can see.
