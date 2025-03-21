Poignant photos chart a year in the life of wartime Leeds city centre

It was a queue which stretches as far as the eye can see.

Hundreds of people queued down Boar Lane waiting for trams to take them to Roundhay Park. The occasion was a Whit Monday Bank Holiday during the Second World War which for many must have been a rare opportunity to get away and forget about the trauma of conflict. This was 1944 and the photo is one of 17 charting the year in the life of the city centre. Landmarks, shops, pubs and well travelled streets are all featured in this wonderful collection of memories. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The Leeds Blitz - Nine air raids which brought death and devastation LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

Looking west along Boar Lane in May 1944 showing crowds of people queueing for trams to take them to Roundhay Park. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds city centre

Eastgate looking towards New York Road Circus at the junctions of Regent Street, Mabgate, left, and New York Road, right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds city centre

Savile restaurant in Quarry Hill Flats pictured in July 1944. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Stourton

The Princess Royal, Princess Mary, pictured visiting Yorkshire Copper Works in April 1944. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Leeds city centre

Homes of Tomorrow exhibtion held at Lewis's store on The Headrow in June 1944. The event was sponsored by your Yorkshire Evening Post. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

6. Leeds city centre

An aerial view of the city centre in October 1944. The Town Hall and Civic Hall can be seen in the foreground and Quarry Hill flats at the top of the photo. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

