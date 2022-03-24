These photos showcase the devastation caused by The Leeds Blitz. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
These photos showcase the devastation caused by The Leeds Blitz. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Leeds Blitz: Nine air raids which brought death and devastation

They were the air raids which brought death and devastation to a city and its residents.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 4:45 am

The Leeds Blitz comprised nine air raids on the city by the Nazi German Luftwaffe. The heaviest raid took place on the night of March 14 and March 15 in 1941, affecting the city centre, Beeston, Bramley and Armley. The city was subjected to other raids during the Second World War, but they were relatively minor. The March 1941 raid claimed the lives of 65 people, destroying 100 houses with another 4,600 sustaining damage. READ MORE: 40 photo gems of Leeds city centre from the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. The Leeds Blitz

Damage following an air raid on Churchfield Street at Woodhouse in March 1941.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Leeds Blitz

A view down Model Road in Armley after the air raids of March 15 showing the devastation caused by bombs.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. The Leeds Blitz

This view shows devastation after an air raid which hit houses on Ingram View in Holbeck in March 1941. A group of workers with spades and baskets are in what would have been the cellar area.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. The Leeds Blitz

A brick built air raid shelter on Hopewell View in Middleton in March 1941.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
BeestonLeedsArmley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3