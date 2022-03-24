The Leeds Blitz: Nine air raids which brought death and devastation

The Leeds Blitz comprised nine air raids on the city by the Nazi German Luftwaffe. The heaviest raid took place on the night of March 14 and March 15 in 1941, affecting the city centre, Beeston, Bramley and Armley. The city was subjected to other raids during the Second World War, but they were relatively minor. The March 1941 raid claimed the lives of 65 people, destroying 100 houses with another 4,600 sustaining damage. READ MORE: 40 photo gems of Leeds city centre from the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook