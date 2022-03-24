The Leeds Blitz: Nine air raids which brought death and devastation

The Leeds Blitz comprised nine air raids on the city by the Nazi German Luftwaffe. The heaviest raid took place on the night of March 14 and March 15 in 1941, affecting the city centre, Beeston, Bramley and Armley. The city was subjected to other raids during the Second World War, but they were relatively minor. The March 1941 raid claimed the lives of 65 people, destroying 100 houses with another 4,600 sustaining damage. READ MORE: 40 photo gems of Leeds city centre from the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. The Leeds Blitz
Damage following an air raid on Churchfield Street at Woodhouse in March 1941.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds Blitz
A view down Model Road in Armley after the air raids of March 15 showing the devastation caused by bombs.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. The Leeds Blitz
This view shows devastation after an air raid which hit houses on Ingram View in Holbeck in March 1941. A group of workers with spades and baskets are in what would have been the cellar area.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. The Leeds Blitz
A brick built air raid shelter on Hopewell View in Middleton in March 1941.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net