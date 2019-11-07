What are your memories of Wallace Arnold?

Wallace Arnold in 16 photos: How the Leeds holiday coach operator made travel dreams come true

What are your memories of Wallace Arnold, the Leeds coach operator which transported holidaymakers around the UK the continent and beyond?

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:55 am
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 8:46 am

Today we turn back the clock to remember the firm which in its heyday employed close on 1,000 staff and operated more than 200 coaches each day. The wheels of its fortune started turning in Leeds thanks to depots in the city. READ MORE: Seven lost wonders of Leeds you may not know about LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. 1939

A Wallace Arnold coach trip.

Photo: Leodis

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. 1920s

An outing from the Barley Corn pub in Armley in a bus owned by R Barr forerunners to Wallace Arnold.

Photo: Peter Tuffrey

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Year unknown

Wallace Arnold takes delivery of 21 new coaches built by Plaxtons.

Photo: Peter Tuffrey

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Year unknown

Remember the Wallace Arnold coach terminal on Geldard Road at Wortley?

Photo: Peter Thacker

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4