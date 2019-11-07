Wallace Arnold in 16 photos: How the Leeds holiday coach operator made travel dreams come true
What are your memories of Wallace Arnold, the Leeds coach operator which transported holidaymakers around the UK the continent and beyond?
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 6:55 am
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 8:46 am
Today we turn back the clock to remember the firm which in its heyday employed close on 1,000 staff and operated more than 200 coaches each day. The wheels of its fortune started turning in Leeds thanks to depots in the city.