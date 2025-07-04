Made in Leeds: The rise and fall of the Scootacar

The Scootacar was developed in 1957 and aimed to deliver big car comfort at small car cost on three wheels. It was designed and constructed by the Hunslet Engine Works on Jack Lane. The unusual design was said to be inspired by the wife of one of the company directors, who wanted a car that was easier to park than her Jaguar. The company’s top minds started working on a design for an easy-to-park car with a high enough driving position to give the driver a good view of the road. They asked a tall employee to sit on a box against a handy wall, set up dummy controls in front of him, and drew a chalk outline around him. The result was a small but high car, nicknamed the telephone booth, with a sale price of around £275. These photos tell the story of its rise and fall in the mid-1960s. READ MORE: 9 ways driving has changed since the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia