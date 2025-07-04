Made in Leeds: The rise and fall of the Scootacar

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 12:13 BST

It was the Leeds made miniature mechanical marvel which promised to be the wheel deal.

The Scootacar was developed in 1957 and aimed to deliver big car comfort at small car cost on three wheels. It was designed and constructed by the Hunslet Engine Works on Jack Lane. The unusual design was said to be inspired by the wife of one of the company directors, who wanted a car that was easier to park than her Jaguar. The company’s top minds started working on a design for an easy-to-park car with a high enough driving position to give the driver a good view of the road. They asked a tall employee to sit on a box against a handy wall, set up dummy controls in front of him, and drew a chalk outline around him. The result was a small but high car, nicknamed the telephone booth, with a sale price of around £275. These photos tell the story of its rise and fall in the mid-1960s. READ MORE: 9 ways driving has changed since the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Scootacars at the Hunslet Engine Works on Jack Lane circa 1960.

1. Scootacar

Scootacars at the Hunslet Engine Works on Jack Lane circa 1960. | Leeds Museums Service Photo: Leeds Museums Service

Photo Sales
There were three Scootacar designs, MK I, II, and III.

2. Scootacar

There were three Scootacar designs, MK I, II, and III. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
It was powered by petroil with a recommended ratio of 20-1; and boasted Lockheed hydraulic foot brakes on the front wheels and a cable-operated hand brake on the rear wheel.

3. Scootacar

It was powered by petroil with a recommended ratio of 20-1; and boasted Lockheed hydraulic foot brakes on the front wheels and a cable-operated hand brake on the rear wheel. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Its fuel tank held 2.75 gallons, which included a half gallon reserve tank.

4. Scootacar

Its fuel tank held 2.75 gallons, which included a half gallon reserve tank. | Alex Cousins/SWNS Photo: Alex Cousins/SWNS

Photo Sales
The bodywork was glass fibre and the the interior was upholstered in vynide. The engine was concealed under the driver's seat.

5. Scootacar

The bodywork was glass fibre and the the interior was upholstered in vynide. The engine was concealed under the driver's seat. | Getty Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
The Scootacar was available in many colours - red with grey interior trim; larkspur blue with blue trim or ivory with light brown trim.

6. Scootacar

The Scootacar was available in many colours - red with grey interior trim; larkspur blue with blue trim or ivory with light brown trim. | Alex Cousins/SWNS Photo: Alex Cousins/SWNS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice