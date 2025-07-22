23 waggish photos take you back to Wortley in the 1970s

3 . Wortley in the 1970s

To the left of this view from September 1971 is the junction of Copley Hill and Whitehall Road where the Leeds Co-operative Wholesale society Hide and Skin department is located. This was an 'L' shaped building with a garage door seen at the end of Eveline View in the centre of the photo. A datestone reads 1919. A bed and breakfast at number 128 Whitehall Road follows to the right. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service