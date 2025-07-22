23 waggish photos take you back to Wortley in the 1970s

These waggish photos provide a fascinating snapshot of life around Wortley during the 1970s.

The images feature street scenes, shops and factories as well as local landmarks which will be familiar to a generation of people who grew up in both Lower Wortley and Upper Wortley during the decade. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

December 1972 and in focus is a side view of a large building with broken windows once the premises of the Boy's Brigade (27th Leeds Company) at the junction of Upper Wortley Road and Churchill Street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Marion Street in September 1971. On the left are odd numbered houses to the right. Several lines of washing hang across the street. In the centre is part of the premises of Saunders Valve Co Ltd with a corrugated iron wall. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

To the left of this view from September 1971 is the junction of Copley Hill and Whitehall Road where the Leeds Co-operative Wholesale society Hide and Skin department is located. This was an 'L' shaped building with a garage door seen at the end of Eveline View in the centre of the photo. A datestone reads 1919. A bed and breakfast at number 128 Whitehall Road follows to the right. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

A row of four back-to-back terraced houses each with a small front garden. On the right the gable end faces onto Oldfield Avenue. Pictured in October 1972. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

December 1972. On the left of the image the is gable end of the terrace fronts onto Oldfield Grove. On the right is a row of back-to-back terraced houses numbers 1 to 7 Cross Oldfield Grove. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Oldfield Grove in December 1972 featuring a large detached property with a small private front garden. On the left is Oldfield Road and on the right is the entrance to Oldfield Crescent. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

