25 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2005

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

These uplifting photos chart a year in the life of Leeds in the early noughties.

These photos turn back the clock 20 years to 2005, a year which featured the Prime Minister Tony Blair chatting with city centre shoppers and long queues as Kaiser Chiefs ticketswent on sale. Elsewhere a working men’s club faced an uncertain future, a primary school was threatened with closure and YEP's Baby of the Year competition winner was revealed. City centre landmarks are in focus as well as memories from around the suburbs with Bramley, Headingley and Beeston all featured. READ MORE: 22 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2003 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Leeds model Nell McAndrew starts Race for Life at Temple Newsam Park in May 2005. She is pictured with her niece Abi.

1. Temple Newsam

Leeds model Nell McAndrew starts Race for Life at Temple Newsam Park in May 2005. She is pictured with her niece Abi. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Long queues as Kaiser Chiefs tickets went on sale at The Cockpit in November 2005.

2. Leeds city centre

Long queues as Kaiser Chiefs tickets went on sale at The Cockpit in November 2005. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Prime Minister Tony Blair chats with shoppers including Jess Haig, left, a Leeds University student at a cafe in The Light shopping centre. Mr Blair described his encounter with Miss Haig as "a useful exchange".

3. Leeds city centre

Prime Minister Tony Blair chats with shoppers including Jess Haig, left, a Leeds University student at a cafe in The Light shopping centre. Mr Blair described his encounter with Miss Haig as "a useful exchange". | Getty Photo: Getty

Leeds's own Paul Hunter lines up his next shot during the UK Snooker Championships at the Barbican Centre in York.

4. Paul Hunter

Leeds's own Paul Hunter lines up his next shot during the UK Snooker Championships at the Barbican Centre in York. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

Strange cloud formations over houses in the Beeston Hill in December 2005.

5. Beeston

Strange cloud formations over houses in the Beeston Hill in December 2005. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Ed Carlisle from Together For Peace in-front of the Big Dress, a colourful patchwork big-top tent developed by Speak, a campaigning and prayer network to promote awareness about sweatshop labour.

6. Beeston

Ed Carlisle from Together For Peace in-front of the Big Dress, a colourful patchwork big-top tent developed by Speak, a campaigning and prayer network to promote awareness about sweatshop labour. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

