These photos turn back the clock 20 years to 2005, a year which featured the Prime Minister Tony Blair chatting with city centre shoppers and long queues as Kaiser Chiefs ticketswent on sale. Elsewhere a working men’s club faced an uncertain future, a primary school was threatened with closure and YEP's Baby of the Year competition winner was revealed. City centre landmarks are in focus as well as memories from around the suburbs with Bramley, Headingley and Beeston all featured. READ MORE: 22 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2003 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia