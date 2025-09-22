22 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2003

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

It was a year the off-field plight of the mighty Whites fell under the spotlight.

New Leeds United chairman Trevor Birch told disgruntled shareholders in 2003 that the club, fighting for its Premier League and financial future, did not have to sell any players in the January transfer window. Strikers Mark Viduka and Alan Smith have been linked with moves away from the club, following the exodus of a number of key players including Harry Kewell and Jonathan Woodgate to cut debts. This photo kicks off a look back at a year of memories around Leeds which included self-service scanning being introduced at supermarkets in the city for the first time. City centre landmarks are featured in this gallery of images plucked from the YEP archive as well as those from the suburbs with Kippax., Guiseley, Bramley and Headingley all in focus. READ MORE: 34 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2001 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A YEP bill on the side of a programme booth.

1. Leeds United

A YEP bill on the side of a programme booth. | YPN Photo: YPN

Christine Ackroyd demonstrates the self-scan checkouts at Sainsbury's Colton store in November 2003.

2. Colton

Christine Ackroyd demonstrates the self-scan checkouts at Sainsbury's Colton store in November 2003. | YPN Photo: YPN

Part of the Leeds West Indian Carnival procession on Roundhay Road in August 2003.

3. Chapeltown

Part of the Leeds West Indian Carnival procession on Roundhay Road in August 2003. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

England fans celebrate at the Walkabout Bar in November 2003 after England won the Rugby World Cup final.

4. Leeds city centre

England fans celebrate at the Walkabout Bar in November 2003 after England won the Rugby World Cup final. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

The start of the 2003 Leeds Abbey Dash 10K race in November 2003.

5. Kirkstall

The start of the 2003 Leeds Abbey Dash 10K race in November 2003. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Enjoying a coffee as part of the 'World's Biggest Coffee Morning' in aid of Macmillan Nurses is Jan Fletcher, left, the owner of Bryans Fish Restaurant, and Kay Mellor, writer and actress. Pictured in September 2003.

6. Headingley

Enjoying a coffee as part of the 'World's Biggest Coffee Morning' in aid of Macmillan Nurses is Jan Fletcher, left, the owner of Bryans Fish Restaurant, and Kay Mellor, writer and actress. Pictured in September 2003. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

