New Leeds United chairman Trevor Birch told disgruntled shareholders in 2003 that the club, fighting for its Premier League and financial future, did not have to sell any players in the January transfer window. Strikers Mark Viduka and Alan Smith have been linked with moves away from the club, following the exodus of a number of key players including Harry Kewell and Jonathan Woodgate to cut debts. This photo kicks off a look back at a year of memories around Leeds which included self-service scanning being introduced at supermarkets in the city for the first time. City centre landmarks are featured in this gallery of images plucked from the YEP archive as well as those from the suburbs with Kippax., Guiseley, Bramley and Headingley all in focus. READ MORE: 34 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2001 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia