12 rambunctious photos take you back to Ripon in the 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST

These wonderful photos celebrate a decade in the life of a cathedral city.

A host of landmarks showcase the best of what Ripon had to offer during the 1970s, a decade in which saw the Cathedral celebrate a major milestone. The gallery, put together using photos from the YEP archive, also features Town Hall and marketplace as well as focusing on news stories making the headlines back in the day. READ MORE: Fabulous photos take you back to Yorkshire in 1971 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

A street scene showing Boots, the Army and Navy stores and the Studley Royal pub/hotel in August 1973.

1. Ripon in the 1970s

August 1972 and Cardinal B. Alfrink, Archbishop of Utrecht is pictured walking in the procession from Ripon Town Hall to Ripon Cathedral where he took part in the ecumenical service as part of the 1,300th anniversary celebrations

2. Ripon in the 1970s

A peaceful scene from April 1972 showing the Wakeman's House on the right, with the Town Hall and part of the Cathedral in the background.

3. Ripon in the 1970s

Ripon marketplace in April 1972.

4. Ripon in the 1970s

An unnamed Ripon Hornblower pictured in April 1972.

5. Ripon in the 1970s

Visitors wander in the old world setting of Kirkgate with the Cathedral in the background. Pictured in April 1972.

6. Ripon in the 1970s

