Fabulous photos take you back to Yorkshire in 1971

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 09:52 BST
These wonderful photo memories celebrate a year in the life of God’s own county in the early 1970s.

This gallery showcases the stories making the news around Yorkshire in 1971. The four corners of the county are featured – from Halifax and Huddersfield through to Malton and Whitby as well as the Yorkshire Dales. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature some familiar faces as well as landmarks which remain tourist attractions to this day. READ MORE: 24 photo memories take you around Yorkshire in 1970 YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Stainforth Force pictured in March 1971.

1. Settle

Stainforth Force pictured in March 1971. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Her Majesty the Queen unveiled a commemorative plaque at Scammonden Reservoir in October 1971.

2. Scammonden

Her Majesty the Queen unveiled a commemorative plaque at Scammonden Reservoir in October 1971. Photo: Douglas Berriff

Photo Sales
Youngsters gather round Phil, the barrel-rogan man, who, with his monkeys, was giving a performance in St. Sampson's Square in July 1971.

3. York

Youngsters gather round Phil, the barrel-rogan man, who, with his monkeys, was giving a performance in St. Sampson's Square in July 1971. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
South Elmsall Railway Station was reported to be infested with rats in February 1971.

4. South Elmsall

South Elmsall Railway Station was reported to be infested with rats in February 1971. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Work goes ahead on Bradford's new Law Courts in January 1971. The Alhambra Theatre is in the background.

5. Bradford

Work goes ahead on Bradford's new Law Courts in January 1971. The Alhambra Theatre is in the background. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The spirit of Woodstock came to Leeds when 2,000 young people came to hear eight hours of pop music in Yeadon's Nunroyd Park in July 1971. The eight groups taking part played for nothing except expenses. The concert raised about £70 for the Save The Children Fund and was organised by pupils at Aireborough Grammar School, with the support of some of the staff.

6. Leeds

The spirit of Woodstock came to Leeds when 2,000 young people came to hear eight hours of pop music in Yeadon's Nunroyd Park in July 1971. The eight groups taking part played for nothing except expenses. The concert raised about £70 for the Save The Children Fund and was organised by pupils at Aireborough Grammar School, with the support of some of the staff. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireWhitbyMaltonHuddersfieldHalifaxYorkshire DalesLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice