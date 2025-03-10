6 . Tingley in the 1980s

The south side of Bradford Road showing a pair of shops in the centre; to the left is Mr. & Mrs. David Charles, precision hair cutters, at no. 29 and to the right Millan Stores, off licence and cigarettes, at no. 31. To the left of no. 29 a single storey extension is in the process of being built. Next to this is the junction with Beech Street then further left a block of houses numbered 21 to 27. On the right is the edge of a row of houses which faces onto Fenton Street, just off the photo from June 1983. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net