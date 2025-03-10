1. Tingley in the 1980s
The refurbished New White Bear at Tingley Roundabout, formerly Tingley Crossroads. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Tingley in the 1980s
The stone built Tingley Methodist Chapel in spring-time. Pictured circa 1985. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
3. Tingley in the 1980s
Woodview Terrace, a short terrace of houses on Quarry Lane, Woodkirk. On the right is a yard with a car, a garage and a shed with tyres piled up against it. Pictured in October 1980. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Tingley in the 1980s
Tingley Wesleyan Sunday School banner which gives the date the Sunday School was founded as 1793. The banner was used during Whitsuntide and other walkabouts. The Sunday School is located in Westerton Road. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
5. Tingley in the 1980s
Looking north-west along Bradford Road from the junction with Fenton Street in the foreground. Next to this is a pair of shops, no. 31 Millan Stores, off licence, then no. 29 Mr. & Mrs. David Charles, hairdressers, who are having an extension built to the side. On the far right are the rears of houses which face onto Beech Street. On the left is Blackgates Infants School; this has since been demolished and a new Blackgates Primary School opened on Smithy Lane. Pictured in June 1983. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Tingley in the 1980s
The south side of Bradford Road showing a pair of shops in the centre; to the left is Mr. & Mrs. David Charles, precision hair cutters, at no. 29 and to the right Millan Stores, off licence and cigarettes, at no. 31. To the left of no. 29 a single storey extension is in the process of being built. Next to this is the junction with Beech Street then further left a block of houses numbered 21 to 27. On the right is the edge of a row of houses which faces onto Fenton Street, just off the photo from June 1983. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net