Thought-provoking photos take you back to Morley in the 1920s

1. Morley in the 1920s
The unveiling of Morley's War Memorial in Scatcherd Park in May 1927. Morley came to a stand still during the ceremony and businesses closed. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Morley in the 1920s
A group portrait of members of Morley Fire Brigade taken in the 1920s. Morley Corporation had taken control of the towns fire service on July 21, 1902. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Morley in the 1920s
A view of Morley from the air in April 1929. Queen Street runs from the bottom left hand corner to run off the photo at middle right. Part of Commercial Street is shown across the bottom right hand corner; there is a little of New Brighton in the top right section and where Corporation Street was due to go is seen right at the top | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Morley in the 1920s
This is the first known aerial view taken over Morley. It was taken in September 1922 looking towards the Town Hall. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
5. Morley in the 1920s
One of two new fire engines bought in 1921 by the Morley Corporation Fire Brigade was this Dennis fire engine, photographed outside the fire station, behind the Town Hall, from Albion Street. Pictured circa 1921. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
6. Morley in the 1920s
Part of an aerial photo of Morley from September 1928 taken over the area known as the Townend. In the bottom left hand corner is the Pavilion Theatre/Cinema and part of the parade of shops opposite along South Queen Street. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive