Thought-provoking photos take you back to Morley in the 1920s

This mini gallery of memories turns back the clock to chart a decade in the life of Morley and its residents.

They showcase the news stories making the headlines around the town in the 1920s as well as providing a fascinating bird's eye view of landmarks and streets during a time mills and quarries dominated the landscape. The photos are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

The unveiling of Morley's War Memorial in Scatcherd Park in May 1927. Morley came to a stand still during the ceremony and businesses closed.

1. Morley in the 1920s

The unveiling of Morley's War Memorial in Scatcherd Park in May 1927. Morley came to a stand still during the ceremony and businesses closed.

A group portrait of members of Morley Fire Brigade taken in the 1920s. Morley Corporation had taken control of the towns fire service on July 21, 1902.

2. Morley in the 1920s

A group portrait of members of Morley Fire Brigade taken in the 1920s. Morley Corporation had taken control of the towns fire service on July 21, 1902.

A view of Morley from the air in April 1929. Queen Street runs from the bottom left hand corner to run off the photo at middle right. Part of Commercial Street is shown across the bottom right hand corner; there is a little of New Brighton in the top right section and where Corporation Street was due to go is seen right at the top

3. Morley in the 1920s

A view of Morley from the air in April 1929. Queen Street runs from the bottom left hand corner to run off the photo at middle right. Part of Commercial Street is shown across the bottom right hand corner; there is a little of New Brighton in the top right section and where Corporation Street was due to go is seen right at the top

This is the first known aerial view taken over Morley. It was taken in September 1922 looking towards the Town Hall.

4. Morley in the 1920s

This is the first known aerial view taken over Morley. It was taken in September 1922 looking towards the Town Hall.

One of two new fire engines bought in 1921 by the Morley Corporation Fire Brigade was this Dennis fire engine, photographed outside the fire station, behind the Town Hall, from Albion Street. Pictured circa 1921.

5. Morley in the 1920s

One of two new fire engines bought in 1921 by the Morley Corporation Fire Brigade was this Dennis fire engine, photographed outside the fire station, behind the Town Hall, from Albion Street. Pictured circa 1921.

Part of an aerial photo of Morley from September 1928 taken over the area known as the Townend. In the bottom left hand corner is the Pavilion Theatre/Cinema and part of the parade of shops opposite along South Queen Street.

6. Morley in the 1920s

Part of an aerial photo of Morley from September 1928 taken over the area known as the Townend. In the bottom left hand corner is the Pavilion Theatre/Cinema and part of the parade of shops opposite along South Queen Street.

