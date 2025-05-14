Thought-provoking photos take you back to Morley in the 1920s

3 . Morley in the 1920s

A view of Morley from the air in April 1929. Queen Street runs from the bottom left hand corner to run off the photo at middle right. Part of Commercial Street is shown across the bottom right hand corner; there is a little of New Brighton in the top right section and where Corporation Street was due to go is seen right at the top | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net